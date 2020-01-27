PHOTOS: Orchid Mania takes over Cleveland Botanical Garden

Nicky Grusenmeyer | Monday, January 27, 2020
Orchid Mania is in full bloom once again at the Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle.

This year, the show is centered on Vietnamese culture. It offers viewing of hundreds of orchids, a fashion exhibit with dress designs from the Kent State University Fashion School, art exhibits, and an orchid doctor on Saturdays from 2 to 3 p.m.

They also will be holding the Greater Cleveland Orchid Society Show and Sale in February.

The event opened Jan. 18 and runs until Sunday, March 1. For more information and admission, visit the Cleveland Botanical Garden website or call 216-721-1600.

Read more articles by Nicky Grusenmeyer.

Nicky Grusenmeyer is a Cleveland native and junior at Cleveland State University. She is a reporter and ad manager for the CSU student newspaper, the Cleveland Stater. She has shadowed and worked closely with the Channel 5 news staff. She specializes in science writing, with an emphasis on environmental issues.

Arts + Culture 
University Circle 

