PHOTOS: Orchid Mania takes over Cleveland Botanical Garden

Orchid Mania is in full bloom once again at the Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle.
This year, the show is centered on Vietnamese culture. It offers viewing of hundreds of orchids, a fashion exhibit with dress designs from the Kent State University Fashion School, art exhibits, and an orchid doctor on Saturdays from 2 to 3 p.m.
They also will be holding the Greater Cleveland Orchid Society Show and Sale in February.
The event opened Jan. 18 and runs until Sunday, March 1. For more information and admission, visit the Cleveland Botanical Garden website
or call 216-721-1600.