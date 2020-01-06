Join FreshWater Cleveland for a free storytelling event in Euclid

Join FreshWater Cleveland
as we celebrate Euclid’s vibrant history, beauty, and future through an inspiring evening of storytelling and wrap up our successful On the Ground reporting series
.
Local residents and business owners will share the colorful experiences and memories that have shaped their time in Euclid—giving an inner look at this complex inner-ring suburb. (And what better place to tell meaningful stories than the Euclid Public Librar
y?)
Come hear the stories of Euclid at this free event. Complimentary appetizers and light bites will be provided. Our MC will be News 5
digital director and Euclid resident Joe Donatelli, and storytellers will be announced by Jan. 15. (Want to share your story onstage? Drop us an email
with the subject line "Euclid storyteller.")
Take a look back at our On the Ground: Euclid reporting here
.