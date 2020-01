In 2014, Greg Murray went from a corporate career to his true passion, pet photography. His studio is in Cleveland, and he lives with his wife, Kristen, a daughter, and two rescue dogs, Leo and Kensie, in Lakewood. An author, photographer, and rescue advocate, he has a sweet spot for pitbulls. He is working to raise awareness about legislation that bans this breed in various cities. “One of the most important things for me is letting people know, and hopefully people understanding, that when it comes to dogs and breeds, that all dogs are individuals, and just like people, they need to be treated as such. When we treat dogs as individuals, when we manage them appropriately, when we follow basic leash laws and things like that is when safety exists. The better we can be as owners, the safer our communities are, and it has zero to do with what a dog looks like. I knew what I wanted, and I think I was taught the value of hard work as a young kid. I worked all through high school, and I knew that if I worked hard, I could do it. I told myself I wanted to be the best pet photographer in Cleveland and, sooner or later, hopefully the best in the country. I think one of those has happened, and the other one is quite possible. I think if you really want something and try hard and work—I had to work 60 to 70 hours a week my first couple years—but hard work pays off. Learning, making mistakes, it all works out. What also helps is that I'm not doing it for marketing, but I’m a big advocate, and people like that. So I think that plays a big role in what I do, which is advocating for rescue dogs and donating a lot of my time and money and resources to help shelters and different causes.” https://www.gmurrayphoto.com #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

A post shared by FreshWater Cleveland (@freshwatercle) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:44pm PST