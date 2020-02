Chris Theis, 32, lives near Denison Avenue in southwest Cleveland. A medical screener for Octapharma Plasma, he hopes to change the world of management for the better by taking classes online at the University of Phoenix. “I don't know, I want to be a good manager. Just to be for everybody at work, treat everybody equally. I had a really bad manager at an old job. ... She was just like one of those that didn’t really care about anybody. I know they say you're supposed to leave your outside problems outside of work, but sometimes it doesn’t hurt. If you know someone is going through something, maybe accommodate them, actually care about people outside of work, too, and as a person and not just as somebody that works for you. I want to show there are good managers out there, you know, and to have people want to come to work.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

