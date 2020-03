Guy Oden works as a custodian at Cleveland State University. The Euclid resident used to be in the mental health field and had taken workshops to become a chemical dependency assistant counselor. A change of plans meant he had to change jobs. He plans to retake the workshops in August and complete his test. “I became stuck into doing what I’m doing now when I can do a whole lot better if I get back into that field because of my experience. That’s no more to blame but me. I was at Catholic Charities for 12 years, and then when I left Catholic Charities, I went to Harbor Light, and I was there for maybe two years. The money wasn’t ... there was more money here than there was there. Honestly, I should’ve had my master’s done. Procrastinate. But the main thing about the work I did, I love helping people, and that’s what my job consisted of. I was more thinking about helping people.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

