Grace Harper is a bookseller at Mac’s Backs on Coventry Road, but her main focus is on experimental and free improvisation music. The Cleveland Heights resident had been playing folk music and English country dance music for years. Her passion started when she got a piano as a gift for high school graduation. She describes her musical life as being half experimental improvisation and half English country dance. “I had reconnected with an old friend that I used to play folk music with on Facebook when I first got onto Facebook in 2009. He was involved in this community, and he was in a band at the time called Trepanning Trio, which is actually not a trio but sort of a collective of musicians who get together to do improvisionational music. The music that we do is very, very hard to define. He was in this group, and I heard samples through what he posted on Facebook. And I thought I’ve always wanted to be in a band that sounds like this. So he said why don’t you come to one of our rehearsals, and that is how I got involved in that.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

