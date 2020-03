David Payne worked as a technical director at WEWS Channel 5. New automation in the industry made the job difficult for him, and he decided to retire in January. He felt the industry had passed him by. David plans to use his retirement to scuba dive and to travel the country in an RV with his wife, Anne. The University Heights resident has dived all over the Caribbean and hopes to do the Pacific Ocean next. “When I was little, I watched Jacques Cousteau and thought that’s really cool. And I never dreamed I’d be able to do it, and then I met my wife, and my horizons were expanding. You know, I never had ambitious dreams as a kid. I was just kind of happy, anything I’m doing is kind of cool. I discovered I can go on a nice vacation and go to the Bahamas or something. I’m like, wow, that’s kind of cool. And if you’re by the ocean, I mentioned to my wife, it would be awesome to scuba dive, I always dreamed about that as a kid. And she said, why don't you? And I said, you mean I could? It just never occured to me. So I learned how to scuba dive and fell in love with it instantly.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

