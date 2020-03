Isaiah Pressman lives in Cleveland Heights and studied vocal performance at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He continues to sing at Garfield Memorial United Methodist church, but a change in plans landed him a job at the Cleveland Clinic doing research and coding. “Although I was technically studying voice performance in college, I was also doing coding and research projects on the side. I was part of a neuroscience lab that was doing research on parasitic flies. So I was doing data analysis there and also just on my own for fun, taking classes that looked interesting. At some point, I think junior year, I was feeling unsure of my future career path and I was just chatting with somebody. We were talking about our interests and things. And I was mentioning how I had this sort of dilemma where I was pursuing voice performance but also really interested in this other thing and thinking I might want to pursue that, but not sure what to do. And they were like you should just do it. And I was like that’s a fair point, maybe I should.” #peopleofcleveland #peopleofcle

A post shared by FreshWater Cleveland (@freshwatercle) on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT