LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Shelly Gracon of GLO Cleveland/EVOLV



Cleveland's entrepreneurial community has found its newest place to convene in EVOLV, a new event venue and colorful coworking space in the Campus District. Its fearless leader, Shelly Gracon, is a true multi-hyphenate who is leveraging her 18 years of experience in event planning, PR, and marketing to make EVOLVE a one-of-a-kind destination for creation and connection. It's an extension of her work at GLO Cleveland, the 5000-square-foot creative hub that Gracon opened in 2017.



Hear Gracon talk about her bold vision for the space and its intended impact in our exclusive FreshFaces interview.

Produced in partnership with Evergreen Podcasts and hosted by contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, FreshFaces is the podcast of FreshWater Cleveland, an online publication focused on the people, places, and projects shaping and transforming Cleveland. This podcast focuses on the first part of that equation: the catalytic talent making change in Cleveland.