Issue Media Group launches community-driven publication The Hub in Springfield, Ohio

Issue Media Group is excited to announce a new partnership with a group of local stakeholders in and around Springfield, Ohio, to launch the company’s latest online, community-informed, free web platform–The Hub. The Hub will focus on the innovation, talent, entrepreneurship, social innovation and community development taking place in the greater Springfield community and feature the work of local talent–writers, journalists, thought leaders and photographers.The Hub focuses on what’s next for Springfield. Each week, you'll see feature stories, profiles, news items and original photography highlighting innovative entrepreneurs, talented people, dedicated organizations and devoted community builders.The Hub will capture the positive momentum taking place throughout Greater Springfield and Clark County. From telling the story of an emerging city ripe for growth, to new and emerging spots for foodies, to 24 hours in Springfield from some of the community’s mover and shakers, these are some of the stories you can look forward to in the coming weeks and months.The Hub will work to convene quarterly advisory sessions with a coalition that includes sponsors and partners, including a cross-section of community thought leaders, entrepreneurs, architects, and grassroots organizers, to inform its coverage and foster a connected network of organizations interested in attracting and retaining talent.“We are excited to launch this effort and highlight the forward-thinking efforts of those in the greater Springfield community working to make a better future,” says Christopher Schutte, vice president of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. “From the talent in our up-and-coming art scene, to the outstanding local recreation opportunities, or being a go-to destination as an antique capital of the Midwest, we are excited to share what our community has to offer.”The publication looks forward to welcoming additional story ideas from the local community, with a focus on solutions-oriented journalism, arts and culture, and placemaking efforts, among others."Issue Media Group is excited to launch this effort and be welcomed into the Springfield, Ohio, community for this milestone," says Brian Boyle, CEO of Issue Media Group. "There is real transformation and talent-led energy taking hold in the region. We look forward to documenting the story of community change, new businesses, emerging communities, and the passion of people driving change. Drawing from our work in other cities around the country, we are looking forward to telling the Springfield story both locally and nationally. Springfield will be part of five Ohio statewide publications to join the Issue Media Group family.”"Leadership commitment, innovation and investment to reinvent Greater Springfield has been happening here since the early 2000s,” says Patrice Watson, Ohio Market Publisher. “We are honored to support their efforts by capturing and sharing community stories that will change the existing narrative about this resilient city, one issue at a time.”Issue Media Group is honored to team up in this effort with the following Springfield coalition partners: The Chamber of Greater Springfield, Mercy Health–Springfield, City of Springfield, Turner Foundation, Springfield City School District, Neighborhood Housing Partners, Littleton & Rue, Clark State Community College, Springfield Small Business Development Center, Benjamin Steel, Security National Bank, and Wittenberg University.Issue Media Group (IMG) publishes a wide range of online magazines and websites in multiple markets across North America. Publications feature a variety of content consisting of timely news and resources related to lifestyle, cities, and economies. In each market, the Detroit-based media company promotes local assets and growth while working with community stakeholders in a coordinated effort to attract new talent, inspire business investment, and spur creative thought.