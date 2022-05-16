StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on East 9th Street

In addition to his work for Fresh Water
, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio
and Cleveland Burlesque
. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque.
He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland
by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland Anthology
, Rust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland
by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine
. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life
premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography
for complete profile information.
Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's
managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.