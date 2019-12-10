Christopher Johnston | Tuesday, December 10, 2019

25 sustainable energy projects all on one Cuyahoga County map

  • Ohio City Farm Ohio City FarmBob Perkoski
We’ve compiled a list of 25 key environmental projects in Cuyahoga County, with the help of Matthew Gray, Cathi Lehn and Kristin Hall of Sustainable Cleveland. Then we plotted them into an interactive map that you can click on to learn more.

Gray, who resigned in November after eight years with the city of Cleveland, most recently as Chief of Sustainability, says these projects represent a subset of hundreds of important sustainability and climate projects over the last decade.

“The key is that no one entity, including the city itself, can do this alone,” Gray says. “As the array of projects illustrates, people and organizations from all walks of life can and must lead in sustainability to see the results we need, and to ensure all people can experience the benefits of sustainable living.”

The list has been turned into a heat map, as we call it, that let's you see where the projects are and click on them by location. Visit here to go to the heat map.

This story is part of our dedicated series titled "People, Planet, Progress: A Decade of Sustainable Cleveland" in partnership with Sustainable Cleveland. See the other stories in our series here.

Read more articles by Christopher Johnston.

Christopher Johnston has published more than 3,000 articles in publications such as American Theatre, Christian Science Monitor, Credit.com, History Magazine, The Plain Dealer, Progressive Architecture, Scientific American and Time.com. He was a stringer for The New York Times for eight years. He served as a contributing editor for Inside Business for more than six years, and he was a contributing editor for Cleveland Enterprise for more than ten years. He teaches playwriting and creative nonfiction workshops at Cleveland State University. He wrote The Way I Saw It, the memoirs of Marc Wyse, co-founder of Wyse Advertising. His book, Shattering Silences: New Approaches to Healing Survivors of Rape and Bringing Their Assailants to Justice (Skyhorse) will be published in February 2018.

Related Tags

People, Planet, Progress: A Decade of Sustainable Cleveland, Sustainability + Environment 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.