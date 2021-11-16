Staying sober: Y-Haven, CPT share stories of recovery and triumph in ‘12,000 Steps’

Leonard Goff

Cleveland Public Theatre’s Y-Haven Theatre Project 2019: Father’s Watch

CPT executive artistic director Raymond Bobgan, and CPT assistant director Bridgett Martinez

“[Bobgan] is a wizard at transferring the stories into a compelling drama,” says Gemerchak. “It’s humorous at parts, but serious because it tells about the struggles the residents have gone through in the past and their transformations.”

While the people who shared their stories are kept anonymous to protect their privacy, Goff says the stories are all real experiences. “Almost every line in the play, they said to us,” he says. “But it’s not a downer—there are funny moments and sad moments.”

Goff says in past years, audiences have packed CPT to see the shows, even sitting in the aisles. But this year, because of the pandemic, he predicts the crowd will be a bit thinner.

Free performances are scheduled for this Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. There is a suggested $5 donation to support the Y-Haven Theatre Project. On Saturday, Nov. 20 there will be a benefit performance that includes an appetizer reception and the performance. Tickets are $100 per person. Then on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. there is a free community performance (donations accepted) at Lakewood Congregational Church , 1375 W. Clifton Blvd