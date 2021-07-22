On the bubble: Local bubbleologist Dr. U.R. Awesome to go for 12th world record on Sunday

Gary Pearlman, better known as Dr. U.R. Awesome
, lives his life inside a bubble. Well, he actually spends his time around many bubbles—uplifting his audiences with both fun and educational demonstrations.
Dr. U.R. Awesome, performing at Pride in the CLE
The Mayfield Heights resident has been into magic and ballooning since he was a teenager, but in the past five years he has perfected his bubble-making practice—having secured 11 world records, teaching life lessons through bubbles to school children, and entertaining people of all ages at parties with his craft.
Calling himself a Bubbleologist and Perennial World Record Setter, Dr. Awesome plans to go for his 12th
Guinness World Records entry this Sunday, July 25 at Notre Dame College
in South Euclid.
“That’s what I do, I blow bubbles and I set records,” he says. “Some people call me a perpetual record breaker; I call myself the Pied Piper of bubbles.”
Pearlman is attempting to surpass his own record for the Largest Soap Bubble Net—at 247.5 square feet, or 23 square meters. He previously went into the Guinness Book in August 2019
with a 111-square-foot (10.33 square meters) bubble net at Steve Presser’s Big Fun in Pinecrest, with fellow bubbleologists Steve Langley, and Gordy Tobutt
, aka Glowby the Bubbler
.
Pearlman says he’ll be using Glowby’s help again with Sunday’s attempt. “It’s pretty big, he says. “This one is almost two-and-a-half times the size, so I need two people to do this.”
Pearlman’s other Guinness records include the largest free floating bubble
in 2014 and again in 2015 at Wade Oval, and the largest soap bubble blown by hand
in 2019.
When he’s not breaking records, Pearlman says he likes traveling the world blowing his bubbles. Locally, he spends time at senior centers and schools, inviting everyone into his bubble of happiness. “The joy and happiness they give me is enough for me,” he says.
Pearlman says blowing bubbles and going for the records has taught him patience. “If I don’t get it, so it again and again until I do get it,” he says.
Sunday’s event is at 6 p.m. on the Notre Dame administration building lawn, 1865 S. Green Road in South Euclid. Pearlman says he also plans do a bubble demonstration and exhibit after the record attempt.
“I’m feeling pretty good about Sunday,” he says. “I hope the wind gods are in my favor—that would really burst my bubble if they’re not.”
After Pearlman’s performance, the college’s Performing Arts Programs and the Hillcrest Summer Concert Series
will present the Akron Symphonic Winds
, a 30-piece professional wind band from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public