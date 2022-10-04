We Tried It: I got my biofield tuned

Alas, our hearts are not like the Grinch's—they don't visibly swell with love or shrivel with meanness. Like so much of the human experience, the emotions that make us inflate with breath or collapse into despair are complicated—sort of. The Grinch might be fictitious, but we all understand what filled him with joy. Too bad we can't bottle it, but can we endeavor to see it? Or hear it?
Certified biofield tuning technician, Erica Forgus
Adherents to a relatively new kind of energy work, biofield tuning
, believe we can. And when Erica Forgus, a certified technician in the practice, invited me to experience a complimentary session at her Fined Tuned Wellness
facility in Twinsburg, I was intrigued.
After all, while I'm not completely woo-woo, I've quietly practiced Reiki for more than two decades. What was this new energy work all about?
“The term ‘biofield’ refers to our body’s electrical system in its entirety—both the electric current that runs through our bodies, and the magnetic field that surrounds it,” an informational website
Forgus recommended. “Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with this system, seeing it as inextricably connected with our conscious and subconscious mind, including our memories.”
Forgus expanded on that when I arrived for my appointment. “Everyone knows where electricity comes from. We know how to harness it,” she told me. “We know how to make it. Naturally—in nature—it's there.”
Forgus added that the phenomenon also exists our bodies. "When the electricity stops, we die.”
She discussed trauma. A playground bully might leave an invisible wound. Darker experiences like molestation or PTSD establish their own painful scars. “It's kind of like your emotional baggage in your aura,” explained Forgus. “Some people think that's a little bit crazy, but it's true.”
I don't think it's crazy at all. We all know people who trudge heavily through life and others with an irrepressible spring in their step. Spend time with either sort and their respective energies will either deflate or lift you. I surely have my own issues and I hoped they wouldn't be too obvious as Forgus launched the session by holding a pendulum over my chakras (the body's seven energy centers)
, as well as my knees and feet.
"Do you have feet issues?" she asked in a tone that implied she knew the answer. So much for secrets. The wear and tear of my daily five-mile walks might not be obvious to the naked eye, but her pendulum knew better.
Tuning forks used in biofield tuning therapy
Forgus continued by activating different tuning forks with a striker and moving them around my body. The forks emit an array of tones that are oddly satisfying. She dusted off my chakras and explored my earth and star energies. She asked me to breath. When directed, I visualized cords pulling and sun rays shining. Forgus lightened knots and searched for my edges. She also reported her findings in real time:
"Go ahead and give that energy back to earth."
"Here around age four or five, there's a kind of feeling of anxiety. It's not quite panic; it's just a little bit of nervous energy."
"It's like listening to a record."
The session lasted about 90 minutes. As is so often the case with me, revelations and curiosity bloomed after
the fact. It was two weeks after the session when I realized that this is essentially sonar for my aura as well as my body. I wanted to know more about the forks and the sounds they make because they're pretty astonishing objects I previously knew nothing about. They can even play Ping-Pong all by themselves
.
My next move? I'm not sure. I haven't decided if I'll make another appointment, but I am thinking about purchasing a tuning fork and doing a little exploration on my own.
Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with our body’s electrical system.
Biofield tuning is billed as a relaxation technique. Like Reiki, or qi gong, or even prayer, this form of energy work will be more successful for some than others. If you walk into a session in search of a miracle cure for pain, weight loss, or anxiety, you'll probably be disappointed.
But if you're looking for a trained professional to explore the energy around you with sensitive instruments and her own intuition, biofield tuning might be for you.
Forgus maintains that the peaceful reflective qualities of her sessions, however, have value for just about anyone.
“People have very short fuses these days,” said Forgus, adding that our collective anxiety is just that—collective. “We feel each other. We all play off of each other. Everyone's always going, going, going… always. Sometimes you just need to unplug," she said, recalling the universal directive to cycle power when the computer goes on the blink.
“When we have a moment to turn off and turn back on, whether that be with meditation, taking a walk, or having a moment with yourself, that allows you to interact with people in a more balanced and thoughtful and compassionate way,” Forgus continued.
"It helps not just you, it also helps the people around you."
Forgus is among just a handful of certified biofield tuning practitioners in the state. She's also a massage therapist. You can schedule either service at Fine Tuned Wellness in Twinsburg at 9945 Vail Drive, Suite 5, (440) 856-5423, [email protected].