We Tried It: I got my biofield tuned

Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with our body’s electrical system. Traci Kogut; Eris Photography & Design

Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with our body’s electrical system. Traci Kogut; Eris Photography & Design

Certified biofield tuning technician, Erica Forgus

“The term ‘biofield’ refers to our body’s electrical system in its entirety—both the electric current that runs through our bodies, and the magnetic field that surrounds it,” an informational website

Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with this system, seeing it as inextricably connected with our conscious and subconscious mind, including our memories.”

Tuning forks used in biofield tuning therapy

Biofield Tuning is a sound therapy method that works directly with our body’s electrical system.

[email protected]