Brite Winter enters the ‘TwiBrite Zone’ this weekend as a nod to the unusual past year

Despite the pandemic, the show must go on. Brite Winter arts and music festival remains dedicated to giving the Cleveland community some musical fire this winter—kicking off the new year with a virtual four-part streaming series. The first installment, called the “TwiBrite Zone,” streams this Friday, Jan. 15.

This is the Brite Winter’s 12th year, and while the platform may look a little different, the festival continues to dedicate their efforts to create a show for people to enjoy—from the comfort of their own homes.

“For 12 years we’ve known that Cleveland’s cultural scene is rich and diverse. This year has proven that it’s also adaptable and resilient,” says Brite Winter managing director Emily Hornack.

Brite Winter 2018TwiBrite was inspired by the strangeness of the year 2020, alluding to the classic sci-fi series, “The Twilight Zone.” The four-part series features local musicians who pay homage to the classic television show.

“Our theme, the TwiBrite Zone, actually developed as we discussed how time seems to mean nothing this year, and everything is backwards and upside down,” Hornack said.

This year each show will feature local artists with additional entertainment from Brite Winter’s mascot, Fluri—a fluffy, blue giant.

Tomorrow's installment begins at 7 p.m. and features music from Post Saga, I’m Just Eliy and The Labra Brothers. Facebook users can RSVP here or viewers can watch via YouTube.

Brite Winter maintains true to their vision of giving Cleveland low cost and accessible events that celebrate community, art, and music throughout the winter season, therefore registration to the show is completely free.

Taking correct safety cautions is of high priority to Brite Winter. In September they released the following statement:

“Arts organizations around the globe have had to cancel, postpone, or modify their regular events due to public health concerns around COVID-19. Brite Winter is no different. While we will not be hosting our typical one-day bash in February, we will still have a winter full of art, music, and connection. It will be different, but we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to bring joy to our Cleveland community in a new and different way.”

A typical audience for the one-day festival varies between 12,000 and 15,000 people, says Hornack. Because this year’s programming is unconventional in that it is spread out into four dates, Brite Winter is expecting smaller audiences.

“That won’t be surprising or disappointing to us. Comparing this year to any other year isn’t really how we are approaching things,” Hornack says.

The other three Brite Winter installments will take place Friday, Feb. 19, Friday, March 12, and Tuesday, April 9, all beginning at 7 p.m. More details, including performers and the show themes, will be announced closer to the show date.

“Like everyone else, we are hopeful we can retune to a large-scale event in 2022. We miss live music and art more than anyone else and will be thrilled to see people in person next year,” Hornack said.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Brite Winter’s fundraising campaign. More than $5,000 has already been raised toward the organization’s $15,000 goal.