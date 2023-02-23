Anchors Away! Brite Winter celebrates the Cuyahoga, Lake Erie with winter festival

The sun is supposed to shine upon Cleveland and the weather will be seasonable this coming Saturday, Feb. 25, when the annual Brite Winter
—the music and art festival that combines fire, participatory art, food, music, and games to build community and encourage Clevelanders to embrace the winter months—returns to the Flats West Bank.
Morgan Passek, Brite Winter board of directors member and programming and marketing chair, says she can’t decide what excites her most about the upcoming festival. “What am I not excited about,” she asks. “We have an awesome lineup of local bands, from Akron to Youngstown, to Cleveland, and we just have fun, exciting, and immersive opportunities for the community to get swept away in.”
Brite Winter 2023 includes a series of larger and smaller-scale public art installations created at workshops throughout the month of February by volunteers at Ingenuity Cleveland
.
“The Brite Winter art workshops are an amazing way our festival reaches the community,” says Ingenuity Cleveland executive artistic director Emily Appelbaum. “We work with so many partners at all skill levels, including community organizations, children and families, and emerging artists of all backgrounds. Building together with the goal of creating something truly magical that lights up the middle of winter is such a bonding experience, and many great and lasting connections are made.”
American blues rock band from Cleveland Welshly Arms
will return to the Brite Winter West Bank stage this year at 10 p.m., along with 20 other
local, regional, and national musicians on three stages. The music begins at 3 p.m.
After guests dance and take in the immersive art exhibits, Barrio
, Swensons
, Smoke This
, The Manna
, and Nickalos Caribbean
food trucks will all be parked on site. Additionally, Ninja City
will serving to Fluri’s Clubhouse ticket holders.
Passek says Brite Winter has a new footprint this year—moving the activity closer to the river
Tickets
start at $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is a $30 combo pack that includes a festival hat and koozie. Limited $75 Fluri’s Clubhouse tickets, which include access to a heated tent, upgraded restroom facilities, and additional amenities, are available for advance purchase.