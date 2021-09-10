The new Cleveland Browns season kicks off Sunday: Are you prepared?

The Cleveland Browns
have worked hard to get in shape for the 2021-2022 regular season. How about you? It’s not too late to firm up for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs
in Kansas City.
Try tackling a few questions in our Browns trivia quiz to get in shape for the season’s start, then check your answers
when you're done.
1. Besides coaching his namesake Browns to seven championships, Paul Brown coached five nationally top-ranked teams at schools he attended. What were the schools?
A:
St. Ignatius High School and Brown University. B
: Glenville High School and the Cincinnati Bengals. C:
Berea High School and Baldwin-Wallace University. D
: Massillon Washington High School and The Ohio State University.
2. In attrition to quarterbacking the championship Browns from 1946 to 1955, Otto Graham did all of the following but which?
A
: Reportedly set a record as Illinois’s biggest baby at 14 pounds, 12 ounces. B
: Played center on a championship Northwestern baseball team. C:
Played guard on a championship Rochester Royals basketball team. D
: Won Illinois’ French horn championship and played in a national champion sextet.
3. In 1964, when the Browns won their last league crown to date, their players included all but whom?
A
: Jim Brown. B
: Paul Warfield. C
: Bill Nelsen. D
: Lou Groza.
4. Late in a conference championship game in 1981, a Browns play called Red Right 88 resulted in what?
A:
an interception. B:
a safety. C:
a fumble. D:
a touchdown.
5. Late in a championship game in 1987, who quarterbacked The Drive to beat the Browns?
A
: John Elway. B:
Brian Sipe. C
: Terry Bradshaw. D:
Boomer Esiason.
6. Late in a championship game in 1988, the Browns lost because of The Fumble, committed by whom?
A
: Bernie Kosar. B:
Earnest Byner. C:
Jose Mesa. D:
J.R. Smith.
7. In 1993, Coach Bill Belichick dumped what beloved regional son because of “a diminishing of his physical skills?”
A:
Chris Spielman. B:
Desmond Howard. C:
Bernie Kosar. D:
Vinny Testaverde.
9. Who wasn’t among the 12 head coaches (including interims) that have led the Browns since the team’s rebirth in 1999?
A:
Marty Schottenheimer. B:
Butch Davis. C:
Freddie Kitchens. D:
Hue Jackson.
10. Since 1999, the Browns have started 30 quarterbacks, including which native Greater Clevelander?
A:
Spergeon Wynn. B:
Axel Edward Brian Hoyer. C:
Bruce Gradkowski. D:
Troy Smith.
11. Last season, on the first play from scrimmage in the Browns’ first playoff game since 2003, what happened?
A:
The archrival Steelers fumbled the snap in the end zone for a Browns touchdown. B:
The Browns fumbled out of bounds through the Steelers end zone for a touchback. C:
The Steelers made the Immaculate Reception for a TD. D:
The Steelers’ fullback gained three yards off tackle.
Click here
for the answers.