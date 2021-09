The new Cleveland Browns season kicks off Sunday: Are you prepared?

The Cleveland Browns have worked hard to get in shape for the 2021-2022 regular season. How about you? It’s not too late to firm up for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.Try tackling a few questions in our Browns trivia quiz to get in shape for the season’s start, then check your answers when you're done.St. Ignatius High School and Brown University.: Glenville High School and the Cincinnati Bengals.Berea High School and Baldwin-Wallace University.: Massillon Washington High School and The Ohio State University.: Reportedly set a record as Illinois’s biggest baby at 14 pounds, 12 ounces.: Played center on a championship Northwestern baseball team.Played guard on a championship Rochester Royals basketball team.: Won Illinois’ French horn championship and played in a national champion sextet.: Jim Brown.: Paul Warfield.: Bill Nelsen.: Lou Groza.an interception.a safety.a fumble.a touchdown.: John Elway.Brian Sipe.: Terry Bradshaw.Boomer Esiason.: Bernie Kosar.Earnest Byner.Jose Mesa.J.R. Smith.Chris Spielman.Desmond Howard.Bernie Kosar.Vinny Testaverde.Marty Schottenheimer.Butch Davis.Freddie Kitchens.Hue Jackson.Spergeon Wynn.Axel Edward Brian Hoyer.Bruce Gradkowski.Troy Smith.The archrival Steelers fumbled the snap in the end zone for a Browns touchdown.The Browns fumbled out of bounds through the Steelers end zone for a touchback.The Steelers made the Immaculate Reception for a TD.The Steelers’ fullback gained three yards off tackle. Click here for the answers.