Give me some sugar: Vegan chef and local artist team up to present BRWN SGR Brunch

Hibiscus Strawberry Popsicles

creative community space in 78th Street Studios designed to uplift budding young adult creatives through collaboration and amplifying their voices—about creating a brunch and artist exhibit.

Works by artist Tai Gomez-Curtain will be featured at the BRWN SGR BRUNCH. With that conversation, plans began for BRWN SGR BRUNCH , a collaborative event this Sunday, Aug. 8

in the Current studio. The event

features a vegan brunch made by Simmons and the artwork of artist Tai Gomez-Curtain

Simmons says she and Gomez-Curtain realized they made a good pair from the moment they met. “We didn’t know each other from a can of paint, but we just hit it off,” Simmons says. “We’re really excited to do this event together. We’re buddies now.”

The three-course brunch begins with Mexican Doubles, which are grilled flatbread with refried beans, corn salsa, and avocado cilantro crema; followed by a second course of Rasta Pasta made with pasta, peppers, mushrooms, and coconut milk; and a third course of Maple Sugar Pinwheels with cardamon and gingerbread spice.

Simmons says there will also be mimosas with fresh juice and guava and ginger cocktails.