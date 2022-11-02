Get your grub on: Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway

For 15 years now, foodies all over northeast Ohio look forward to Cleveland Independents
’ largest promotion of the year—Cleveland Restaurant Week
.
This year’s fall event kicked off yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. This year, there are 35 restaurants offering $36 prix fixe, three-course meals, including newcomers to Cleveland Restaurant Week—Bell & Flower
in Chagrin Falls, ETalian
in Chagrin Falls, Lulo Restobar
on West 9th
Street, Sora
on West 10th
Street, Union Town Provisions
in Lorain, and Zanzibar
in Playhouse Square.
“We are especially excited to see that some of our newer members are participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week,” says Cleveland Independents acting executive director Myra Orenstein. “Introducing the public to the many flavors of northeast Ohio is a major part of Cleveland Independents’ mission.”
Orenstein says the $36 prix fixe menus are a great deal at any of the participating restaurants. And most of them continue to offer the same deals as take-out options, which started during the pandemic. The restaurants’ prix fixe menus are available here
.
For instance, Astoria Café & Market
, 5417 Detroit Ave. in the Detroit Shoreway, offers a first course of black eyed pea & garbanzo bean salad (vegan option available); second course features a choice of Pastitsio (layered penne pasta with seasoned beef and béchamel, and finished with shaved mizithra cheese) or Moussaka (layered slices of eggplant, potatoes, seasoned beef and béchamel, and finished with shaved mizithra cheese(; and a third course of Portokalopita (Greek orange cake) that consists of phyllo dough baked in custard and finished with candied oranges and syrup.
Astoria owner Steve Daniels says the café has participated in Cleveland Restaurant week for four years. “The last two years have been very popular,” he says. “During the pandemic we were doing in to-go, and it really helped out.”
Daniels says he’s found Cleveland Restaurant Week to be a good way for diners to try something new. “It’s a good way to get people who are not familiar with out selection out here,” he says. “It’s gives people the opportunity for the first time to try these products. And hopefully, they come back.”
Cleveland Independents, is a 17-year-old organization of locally owned, independent restaurants, has hosted Cleveland Restaurant Week twice a year—in the spring and the fall—for the past 15 years.