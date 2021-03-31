The bone hunter: Anthropologist searches the globe to understand the human family tree

Yohannes Haile-Selassie examines a hominin fossil in his office at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Grant Segall

John Gurche developed this possible face to fit the cranium discovered for a human ancestor called MRD. Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Yohannes Haile-Selassie in Ethiopia with a piece of MRD's cranium Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History

John Gurche developed this possible face to fit the cranium discovered for a human ancestor called MRD.

Dr. Yohannes Haile-Selassie is one of the world’s foremost experts in paleoanthropology,” according to a Wikipedia entry. “His continued contributions to this scientific discipline are helping to reshape understanding of humanity’s ancient family tree and change conventional thinking about human evolution.”

Yohannes Haile-Selassie examines a hominin fossil in his office at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

By 2019, the team had found about 230 hominin fossils as well as more than 12,600 fossils from about 85 other species of mammals, including monkeys, pigs, and antelopes.

That year, the team announced perhaps its greatest find so far —nearly all the pieces of a male hominin cranium from the species Australopithecus anamensis.

They called the creature MRD-VP-1/1, or MRD for short. The name isn’t nearly as catchy as Lucy’s, inspired by the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with? Diamonds.” It stands for Miro Dora, the part of Haile-Selassie’s territory where the cranium was found.

Scientists used to think that hominins descended from anamensis through Lucy’s species, Australopithecus afarensis, to Homo sapiens. without much overlap. But MRD appears to be about 3.8 million years old—some 100,000 years younger than the oldest known members of afarensis. So Haile-Selassie says anamensis might turn out to be our more direct ancestor.