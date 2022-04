CPT to debut the story of one woman’s 519-mile trek along the Underground Railroad

Read more articles by Evan Gallagher.

Evan Gallagher has always loved writing and using his creative side for a career is a dream come true. A self-proclaimed news junkie, Gallagher passionately keeps up with current events. When he’s not writing, he enjoys running, playing guitar and keyboard, and spending time with friends. Gallagher is a journalism major, specializing in news and information, at the Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism . Gallagher is the director of PR/social media for The New Political , one of OU’s online publications, and writes for All Campus Public Radio (ACRN).