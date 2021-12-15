Cleveland Restoration Society unveils first Civil Rights Trail marker at Cory Church

Front side of the newly unveiled Ohio Historical Marker in front of Cory United Methodist Church. Kelly Quinn Sands

The new Ohio Historical Marker at Cory United Methodist Church is unveiled by Burt Logan and Margaret Lann. Kelly Quinn Sands

Prester Pickett and Kel Shabazz presenting selections from the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcom X. Kelly Quinn Sands

The historical marker was unveiled in front of Cory Church by

Ohio History Connection

executive director Burt Logan, with assistance from

Margaret Lann,

CRS’

director of preservation services and publications

. Cory was chosen for one of the 10 markers for its role in the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

pastor Gregory Kendrick made the opening remarks for the dedication when he described the Glenville church as “A place of justice, a place of hope, and a place of love.” Kendrick then shared greetings to the audience from United Methodist Church Ohio East bishop Tracy Smith Malone

Natoya Walker Minor, chair of Cleveland’s

African American Civil Rights Trail

, spoke about the Cleveland’s role in the civil rights movement, and the first marker on the Civil Rights Trail.

“The significance of this is to bring awareness to our young people so that the average man and woman—my neighbor and yours—when they walk down this street can remember and never forget,” she told the group.

At the ceremony, Prester Pickett, coordinator of the

Howard A. Mims African American Cultural Center

at Cleveland State University, performed selections from the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King. Cleveland poet

Kel Shabazz

recited selections from the Malcom X’s famous “ The Ballot or the Bullet ” speech, which he gave at Cory on April 3, 1964.

Cleveland ward 9 city councilperson Kevin Conwell reminded the audience of the significant role that Cory has had in Glenville.

“On behalf of the 27,500 residents of the Glenville community, we are very happy that this marker is here, and it means a lot to us,” said Conwell at the unveiling.

Minor closed the dedication. “At the end of the day, this is for all of us,” she told the audience. “Social justice, opening the doors, the legacy of the civil rights movement has impacted all of our lives—not just black lives, all of our lives have benefitted from social justice.”

Keynote speaker Brent Legg presents at the Cleveland Restoration Society community luncheon. Cleveland Restoration Society Community Luncheon

After the dedication ceremony, Cleveland Restoration Society luncheon attendees made their way through the church sanctuary and upstairs to the ballroom. CRS board of trustees chair Scott Holbrook welcomed the attendees and CRS president Kathleen Crowther provided opening remarks, thanking Cory UMC for making it possible to have the annual luncheon in their beautiful ballroom.

gave updates on the organization’s current restoration projects including the

Dall-Mays houses in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

.

CRS honorary life trustee Jan Devereaux nominated

Tom Einhouse

,

Playhouse Square

’s vice president of facilities and capital, to be a fellow honorary life trustee for his work in the restoration of five historic theatres in Playhouse Square.

The restoration project, which started in 1980, was led by Einhouse and is the world's largest theater restoration project.

The annual luncheon’s keynote speaker was

Brent Leggs

—the senior vice president and executive director of the

African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund

and author of "

Preserving African American Historic Places

," which has been recognized by the

Smithsonian Institution

.

Leggs developed the Northeast African American Historic Places Outreach Program to build a regional movement of preservation leaders saving important landmarks in African American history. He also led the efforts to create the

Birmingham Civil Rights Monument

in Alabama.

Leggs’ program focused on the history of cultural inequity in preservation. “We still continue to see a lack of diversity and representation in the inventory of the National Register of Historic Places,” he said. “Only 2% of the nearly 100,000 registered entries directly reflects the Black experience”.

In his final thoughts, Leggs stressed the idea that for historic preservation to be relevant to all communities, we must begin to see black history as American history. “We’ve got to have reverence and respect for the full contributions of the black Americans of our nation,” Leggs told the audience. “Done right, historic preservations can foster truth, equity, and validation of all Americans. The past and the present merge to meet us here.”