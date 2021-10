1.

Which name didn’t owner Nick Mileti nominate for the new team? D: The Cagers. He nominated “The Jays” to honor his son.

How many losses preceded the Cavs’ first win? C. 15.

Who made the winning shot in the Cavs’ 1976 “Miracle of Richfield” playoff series? A: Dick Snyder.

What was the Cavs’ dance team called under owner Ted Stepien? A: Teddi Bears.

What Cuyahoga County native passed Michael Jordan the ball in 1989 for “The Shot” that knocked the Cavs from the playoffs? B: Brad Sellers, now mayor of his childhood city Warrensville Heights.

What father and son have played for the Cavs? C: Larry Nance Sr. and Larry Nance Jr. Charles Carr was a Cleveland councilman unrelated to player turned announcer Austin Carr.

What hasn’t Wayne Embry been? D: the NBA’s first African American owner. He never owned a team.

Which Cav wasn’t from Northeast Ohio? A: Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Which two people each served as the Cavs’ head coach in two separate stints? B: Bill Musselman and Mike Brown.

At how many estimated miles per hour did LeBron James run to make “The Block,” a key play for the 2016 championship? C: 20.1.

The Cavaliers tip off tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis. The first regular season home game is this Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Here are the answers to our Cleveland Cavaliers trivia quiz.Haven’t taken the quiz yet, click here before peeking at the answers.