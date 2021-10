The Cleveland Cavaliers season tips off on Wednesday: Are you prepared?

1. Plain Dealer readers suggested names for the new NBA team in 1970, and owner Nick Mileti nominated his favorites for a vote. Which one didn’t he nominate?

A:

The Towers. B: The Foresters. C: The Jays. D: The Cagers.

A:

0. B: 10. C. 15. D: 23.

3. Who made the winning shot in the Cavs’ 1976 “Miracle of Richfield” playoff series?

A:

Dick Snyder. B: Bingo Smith. C: Nate Thurmond. D: Jim Chones.

4. What was the Cavs’ dance team called under owner Ted Stepien?

A: Teddi Bears. B: High Steppers. C: Stepien Time. D: Cavs Caperers.

5.

What Cuyahoga County native, drafted over Michael Jordan’s objections, passed him the ball in 1989 for “The Shot” that knocked the Cavs from the playoffs?

A:

Charles Oakley. B: Brad Sellers. C: Clark Kellogg. D. Jim Smith.

6: What father and son have played for the Cavs?

A:

Dell and Steph Curry. B: Brad and Colton Daugherty. C: Larry Nance Sr. and Jr. D: Charles and Austin Carr.

7: What does NOT apply to Wayne Embry?

A:

an Ohio native. B: the NBA’s first African American general manager. C: the NBA’s first African American team president. D: the NBA’s first African American team owner.

8. Which Cavs member wasn’t from Northeast Ohio?

A:

Zydrunas Ilgauskas. B: LeBron James. C: Earl Boykins. D: Derrick Chievous.

9. Which two people each served two different stints as the Cavs’ head coach (counting an interim stint)?

A:

Bill Fitch and Mike Fratello. B: Bill Musselman and Mike Brown. C: Lenny Wilkens and Paul Silas. D: Keith Smart and Tyrone Lue.

10. At how many estimated miles per hour did LeBron James run to make “The Block,” a key play for the 2016 championship?

A:

13.3. B: 17.0. C: 20.1. D: 23.6.

The Cleveland Cavaliers kick off their regular NBA basketball season tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Memphis. Are you in the paint with this year’s team? Let’s warm up with a trivia quiz.Track you answers, then check your score in tomorrow’s FreshWater.