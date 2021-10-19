The Cleveland Cavaliers season tips off on Wednesday: Are you prepared?

Courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Plain Dealer readers suggested names for the new NBA team in 1970, and owner Nick Mileti nominated his favorites for a vote. Which one didn’t he nominate?

A:

The Towers. B: The Foresters. C: The Jays. D: The Cagers.

A:

0. B: 10. C. 15. D: 23.

3. Who made the winning shot in the Cavs’ 1976 “Miracle of Richfield” playoff series?

A:

Dick Snyder. B: Bingo Smith. C: Nate Thurmond. D: Jim Chones.

4. What was the Cavs’ dance team called under owner Ted Stepien?

A: Teddi Bears. B: High Steppers. C: Stepien Time. D: Cavs Caperers.

5.

What Cuyahoga County native, drafted over Michael Jordan’s objections, passed him the ball in 1989 for “The Shot” that knocked the Cavs from the playoffs?

A:

Charles Oakley. B: Brad Sellers. C: Clark Kellogg. D. Jim Smith.

6: What father and son have played for the Cavs?

A:

Dell and Steph Curry. B: Brad and Colton Daugherty. C: Larry Nance Sr. and Jr. D: Charles and Austin Carr.

7: What does NOT apply to Wayne Embry?

A:

an Ohio native. B: the NBA’s first African American general manager. C: the NBA’s first African American team president. D: the NBA’s first African American team owner.

8. Which Cavs member wasn’t from Northeast Ohio?

A:

Zydrunas Ilgauskas. B: LeBron James. C: Earl Boykins. D: Derrick Chievous.

9. Which two people each served two different stints as the Cavs’ head coach (counting an interim stint)?

A:

Bill Fitch and Mike Fratello. B: Bill Musselman and Mike Brown. C: Lenny Wilkens and Paul Silas. D: Keith Smart and Tyrone Lue.

10. At how many estimated miles per hour did LeBron James run to make “The Block,” a key play for the 2016 championship?

A:

13.3. B: 17.0. C: 20.1. D: 23.6.