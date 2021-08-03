¡Celebramos! Residents gather in Roberto Clemente Park for a day of art and creativity

Yard Sign Art with Metro Health at ¡Celebramos! at Roberto Clemente Park Bob Perkoski

Yard Sign Art with Metro Health at ¡Celebramos! at Roberto Clemente Park Bob Perkoski

¡Celebramos! at Roberto Clemente Park Area residents came out for dance performances, musical entertainment, and arts activities.

And Panchitas Grill brought free food for the group.

FreshWater Cleveland’s managing photographer was there last weekend to capture all the fun on camera.