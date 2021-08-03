¡Celebramos! Residents gather in Roberto Clemente Park for a day of art and creativity

Bob Perkoski | Tuesday, August 3, 2021
It was a great day for a party at Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood this past Saturday, July 31. So, MetroWest Community Development Organization, along with Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, LAND studio, and the Cleveland Foundation hosted ¡Celebramos!—a free day of fun and creativity to celebrate the community.

¡Celebramos! at Roberto Clemente ParkArea residents came out for dance performances, musical entertainment, and arts activities.

Volunteers were also on hand to provide voter information from the Cuyahoga Board of Elections, and La Mega Cleveland offered COVID-19 vaccine information.

And Panchitas Grill brought free food for the group.

FreshWater Cleveland’s managing photographer was  there last weekend to capture all the fun on camera.

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

Related Tags

Arts + Culture 
Clark Fulton 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.