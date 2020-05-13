Popcorn and a movie: Cleveland Cinemas has you covered with curbside snacks for its streaming films

There’s nothing better than settling into a movie theater seat to watch the latest release or arthouse flick—armed with a big bucket of popcorn, a drink, and whatever candy suits your sweet tooth.

Movie theaters throughout Cleveland closed in Mach due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Mike DeWine has not said when they might be allowed to re-open. But Cleveland Cinemas, which operates five movie theaters in Greater Cleveland, has all your movie-going needs covered.

While theaters remain dark, Cleveland Cinemas is streaming its regular planned rotation of films in its Virtual Streaming Room. And on Monday, May 11, the cinemas began offering its Curbside Concessions program for the Capitol Theatre, 1390 W. 65th St.; Cedar Lee Theatre, 2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; Apollo Theatre in Oberlin; and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls (Tower City Cinemas remains closed).

Patrons can order their movie popcorn and snacks through 12 p.m. this Friday, May 15, and then pick up their selections at their theater of choice between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cleveland Cinemas officials says they plan to continue the curbside concessions will continue until the theaters reopen.

“We thought it would be a nice way to say to the community that we’re still here, we’re still part of the community, and we have great popcorn for you,” says David Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas’ director of marketing.

Huffman says they had to lay off their staff when they closed the theaters in March, but they’ve been able to hire staff back with a PPE loan that came through. He says the returning staff has been giving the theaters a deep clean this week and everyone has been wearing masks and gloves.

The concession sales started on Monday, with the program officially announced yesterday, Tuesday, May 12. “Sales have been good so far,” Huffman says. “We’ve seen a nice, steady flow for all our theaters.” He adds they were not able to open the Tower City location because logistics did not make the subside pickup possible.

Curbside concessions include: a Giant Bag of Popcorn for $6; a Candy Combo with popcorn and a choice of two movie candy favorites for $10; a Beer Combo with popcorn and a choice of two beers for $14; and the Movie Party Combo with popcorn, two movie candies, and two beers for $18.

Huffman says the Giant Bag of Popcorn that comes with all concession options is the same amount someone would get if they ordered a large bucket of popcorn in the theater and took advantage of Cleveland Cinemas’ free refill policy

Phoenix, Oregon featuring James Le Gros and Jesse BorregoCandy choices are Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Raisinettes, Airhead Xtremes, and plain or peanut M&Ms.

Beer choices include Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River, and Fat Head's Headhunter.

The current movie lineup in the Virtual Screening Room includes two children’s movies to celebrate the New York International Children’ Film Festival; “Driveways,” which was one of the late actor Brian Dennehy’s last films; and “Phoenix Oregon,” what Huffman says is a 90s-style indie film starring 90s indie actors James Le Gros, Reynaldo Gallegos, and Kevin Corrigan. Click here for a full listing.

Huffman says the playlist is the same thing that would have been on the marquees if the theaters were open. But, because customers purchase movies at home, they can watch at their leisure. Tickets prices vary and at least 50% of the proceeds support Cleveland Cinemas..