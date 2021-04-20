A stinky job: Dung beetle expert hopes her work might save the declining population

Nicole Gunter studies dung beetles at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Grant Segall

Nicole Gunter of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History shared in the discovery of this species of dung beetle, called Lepanus crenidens. Cate Lemann for Zootaxa

Nicole Gunter studies dung beetles at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The roughly 40-minute show will highlight research at the museum and elsewhere. Her show is expected to debut in Cleveland sometime after the planetarium renovations, scheduled to begin in July, are completed next year.

Nowadays, planetariums feature all kinds of science, not just astronomy.