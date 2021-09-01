Engage! Cleveland's annual Young Professional Week offers networking, social events

Engage! Cleveland
, a community engagement organization for young professionals and business and community leaders who are passionate about making Cleveland a lasting home for the next generation,
has opened registration for its eighth annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week Saturday, Sep. 18 through Saturday. Sep. 25. The eight-day series of events is designed to help Cleveland’s young professionals (YPs) explore the Cleveland’s vibrant community, network with area leaders and peers, and experience everything Cleveland has to offer.
“We’re excited to have a diverse lineup of events featuring everything we love about Cleveland,” says Engage! Cleveland’s president, Ashley Basile Oeken. “At Engage! Cleveland, we strive to introduce YPs to a wide range of activities, events, and networks, and we accomplish this goal through hosting our annual Young Professionals Week.”
YP Week is the largest event of its kind hosted by a nonprofit organization and typically attracts more than 2,000 attendees. YPs searching for jobs or volunteer opportunities can attend the Young Professional Employment, Education and Civic Engagement Fair
on Wednesday, Sep. 22, hosted at Case Western Reserve University Tinkham Veale University Center
.
Other career-building activities include lunch with Cleveland’s top business leaders, speed networking, or get leadership lessons from Joe Marinucci, retired president of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, and Brian Broadbent, retired president and CEO of Business Volunteers Unlimited.
On the social side, Young Professional Week offers everything from beer tastings at Saucy Brew Works
; to yoga, Pilates, and rock-climbing classes; to a Browns watch party, and a Cleveland mayoral town hall.
“Engage! Cleveland is thrilled to return to hosting safe, in-person events,” says Engage! Cleveland’s marketing and events manager Kelsey Ott. “With over 30 fitness, learning, and networking events on our calendar, Young Professionals Week is an opportunity for YPs to experience Cleveland in an exciting, new way.”
For a full schedule and more information, and to register click here
. Tickets prices vary by event.