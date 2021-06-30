Savvy Spenders: Cleveland Fed teaches kids financial literacy through fun summer programs

Finley says he hopes students take away much information as they can from these activities because it will benefit them throughout their lives—whether they are saving up to buy candy or hoping to put a down payment on a house.

“You need to start learning these skills at a younger age,” Finley says. “When they want to obtain things such as a car or a home, they have those skills already ingrained in their heads to know how to stand and save accordingly.”

Savvy Spender Scavenger Hunt,” to find the best prices on tools and supplies to help get a community garden up and growing.

“Savvy Spender” then leads into “Dig It! Build Your Own Community Garden,” where students can follow a step-by-step guide on starting a community garden in their neighborhoods and grow veggies, fruits, and flowers as well as also grow stronger connections with friends and neighbors.

Although this garden activity does not directly teach financial skills, Finley says it still teaches valuable lessons in growth and collaboration.

Additional virtual activities include logic puzzles designed for students to use the process of elimination and deductive reasoning to find the answers and coloring pages that encourage students to take a break from the numeric activities and embrace their creative side.

There is also one live virtual activity called the “Summer Research Coding Camp” which aims to teach students about the different skills economists use in their work—such as coding statistical software to gather and analyze large data sets.

In this particular event, parents can expect their kids to learn real world skills such as data analysis and interpretation while exploring how economists use these skills in their careers.

The weeklong coding camp starts from Monday, July 12 and is open to all students, although rising high school juniors and seniors are especially encouraged to attend with

registration

starting Friday, July 9.

The Cleveland Fed’s website says that these activities are for students of all ages and for parents who would like to have their children learn about financial literacy.

The complete list of activities can be found here