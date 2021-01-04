Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for January 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.



A Historical Holiday Display

Through Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Broadview Heights Historical Society will have its front lawn and museum decorated for the holiday season. Clevelanders are encouraged to attend both during the day and at night, though lights will only be on display from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. See them while you can!



Playing Pictionary

Senior citizens are invited to play Pictionary at the Berea Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Players will channel their inner artist during this drawing guessing game. Space is limited and attendees are assigned a specific playing time. Click here to claim your spot.



Speed Dating in CLE

Calling all local singles! On Friday, Jan. 8, Filter Off will host an online speed dating event for single men and women in the Cleveland area. Whether you’re new to CLE, recently coming out of a relationship, or haven’t had a significant other in a while, this event is for you. For more information and to register, click here.



An Artsy Way to Play

Kate Snow will present her latest collection, “Play,” on Friday, Jan. 8 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BAYarts. In this exhibit, Snow tries to capture the chaos of our times through a series of abstract paintings, panels, and handmade prints. This opening event will be socially distanced, as groups of 10 or less can attend at one time. Masks are required, and the gallery will sanitize between groups. For more information and to register, click here.



A Timely Yoga Session

2020 was a stressful year for many people. If you’ve experienced stress, exhaustion, or burnout in the last year, you’re encouraged to attend a virtual yoga session, Gentle Yoga for Terrible Times, on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. Joyce Wu, experienced yogi, will lead a series of stretches, breathing exercises and meditations for the mind, body, and spirit. No prior experience necessary. Click here to register.



A Perky Way to Network

What better way to start 2021 than with a cup of coffee and a solid professional network? On Wednesday, Jan. 13, VIB Connections will host a caffeinated networking event for local job seekers from 7:45 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at Perk-cUP! Café, 561 West Bagley Road in Berea. Click here for more information and to register.



What Do You Know About Trust(s)?

On Thursday, Jan. 14, attorney Laurie Cooper will lead a virtual seminar on trust accounts from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Cleveland-Strongsville Holiday Inn, 15471 Royalton Road. If you’ve thought about creating a trust or it’s never crossed your mind, Cooper will tell you everything you need to know about estate planning, asset protection, and tax advantages. Click here to learn more and claim your spot.



All About Sales

Sales and recruiting managers will host in-person interviews at Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Available positions range from entry to senior level sales positions, management opportunities are also available. Neither a college degree nor previous sales experience are required to attend. Click here to register.



An Artistic Disposition

Michael Sherry will host his first art show at the Metropolitan at the 9 on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sherry and discuss his latest collection, “DISPOSITIONS,” over drinks at the Ledger Bar. Click here to register and for more information.