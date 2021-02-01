Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for February 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.



It’s that time of year again…

Tax season. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Cleveland Freelancers Union will host its annual tax workshop from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. While there, freelancers will learn how to file their 2020 returns, practice expense deductions, and discuss how the new 2020 tax code will impact them. Click here to learn more and to register.



Youthful Music

From Friday, Feb. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 7, the Aurora School of Music will host its annual Student Recital Weekend in person and via Zoom. Performances will take place multiple times on each day, allowing attendees to pick a convenient show time for them. For more details on attending virtually and in person, click here.



Theater: Passionate and Entertaining

Cleveland Public Theater will kick off its winter season, Alive On Line, on Thursday, Feb. 11 with a series of virtual playhouse performances. Rather than meeting in person this year, attendees will watch via Zoom, where they can connect with fellow audience members online and theater lovers. All shows are under an hour long and take place on specific days of the week. Seats are limited, so click here to claim your spot.



Celebrating Women in Art

BAYarts will premiere its latest exhibition “Wallflowers,” on Friday, Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. This gallery was created for women by women and highlights female artists who’ve impacted art from the sidelines. Click here for more information and to claim your (virtual) tickets.



A Craft Show for the Season

On Saturday, Feb. 13, Hometown Vendors will host its fourth annual Cupid’s Crush Craft Show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in North Ridgeville (8820 Bender Rd.). If you need to buy a special gift for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, look no further—local vendors are selling homemade candles, jewelry, home décor, and more. Masks are required to enter. For additional details, click here.



Growing your business

Successful businesswoman Jasmine Ivy will host a virtual workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. She will share her personal experiences in Silicon Valley, and how she overcame the “toxic masculinity” most female business owners face. Attendees will leave knowing their unique skill set and stop second-guessing their business decisions. Click here for more information and to register.



Channeling your inner comic book artist

On Monday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 28, aspiring comic book writers and artists are encouraged to strengthen their skills at a downtown workshop (4600 Carnegie Ave.) from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. If interested in attending, please bring a laptop, drawing paper and pencils. To register and for more information, click here.



Picture Perfect

Does your Instagram need an update? Shoott Photography has you covered. On Sunday, Feb. 22 the local agency will host free photo sessions at Edgewater Park starting at 9 a.m. Each time slot lasts 30 minutes, and there’s no limit to how many pictures are taken. For more information and to book your spot, click here.