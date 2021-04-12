Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for April 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
Improve your memory
Looking to become less forgetful? Attend Iris Reading
’s memory improvement seminar on Monday, April 12 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. While there, participants will learn tips, tricks, and strategies to increase memory retention. Click here
to register and for more information.
Find your dream job
On Wednesday, April 17, OhioMeansJobs
will host a virtual job fair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Major local employers will be in attendance, including Amazon, Ford, Ebay and more. A variety of industries will be there too, hiring for software, entertainment, educational positions, and other fields. Click here
for more information and to claim your spot.
Yoga for all
Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow
will host a free online yoga session on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. People of all skill levels—from beginners to yogis—are encouraged to attend. This session will be led by Caitlin, an experienced instructor with more than eight years of experience. Click here
for the livestream link and to register.
Free family pictures
On Sunday, April 18, Shoott Photography
will host free photo sessions at Cleveland’s Cherry Blossoms and Spring Blooms starting at 9 a.m. Each time slot is 30 minutes long—families, friends and couples are encouraged to attend. While the shoot is free, prints will be available for purchase afterwards. Click here
to learn more and to claim your spot.
Biking through CLE
On Sunday, April 25, DevahD Cycling
will host a “Bike Your Hood” cycling event from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Parents and their children are encouraged to attend, as instructors will go over bike safety basics, navigate a course, and provide free helmet fittings. If you’re interested in volunteering, send an email to [email protected]
. Click here
to learn more.
Giving Cleveland hope
The Cleveland Hope Exchange
will host April Hope Day on Saturday, April 24, at Denison Elementary School
, 3799 W. 33rd
St., from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. While there, attendees will deliver fresh produce, kids produce, and letters of hope to Clevelanders in need. Volunteers must wear masks and have a clear health screening. Click here
for more information and to claim your spot.
All about trees
Holden Forests and Gardens
will host an Arbor Day event on Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both the Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum will have tree planting initiatives and give seedlings to guests while supplies last. To be a part of this green celebration, click here
.