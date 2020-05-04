Free Stamp: All things free to do while social distancing in the #CLE for May 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and this special edition of our "Free Stamp" feature rounds up some free activities to do during Ohio’s Safe at Home order that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Virtual Events

“Fun With Maps” For anyone feeling wanderlust during this quarantine period, Dan Hanson has started a new video podcast series called “Fun With Maps,” which looks at different geographical areas and explores the role it plays in a region’s culture, history and politics. So far, he’s covered The Nile River, The Horn of Africa and Finland.

Opera for All. Each day of the week, Cleveland Opera Theater hosts online events to give Clevelanders their theatrical fix. The company is currently offering free online classes (ranging from beginners to experts), coaching lessons and streaming their 2017 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.” To learn more, click here.

For Animal Lovers. This month, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is offering online classroom sessions to students and all animal lovers. Each episode features an animal expert, and a special visit from a wildlife guest. Click here for the zoo’s full event schedule, and to catch up on last month’s lectures.

Museum Tours. While the coronavirus has us physically homebound, virtual travel is still an option. Thanks to Travel + Leisure, you can visit every major museum you’ve ever dreamed of seeing, including Guggenheim Museum, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Uffizi Gallery and many others. Click here to plan your (virtual) trip.

Shows Coming to Netflix

“Hollywood.” Ever wonder what the Golden Age of Hollywood was actually like? Now’s your chance to find out. Last Friday, the Netflix Original series “Hollywood” premiered, and it follows a group of actors, directors and producers as they try to “make it big” in 1930s Hollywood. Notable actors include Darren Criss, Jake Picking and Mira Sorvino.

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.” “Seinfeld” fans, unite! The actor’s second stand-up comedy set will hit Netflix on Tuesday, May 5. If it’s anything like his first special, “I’m Telling You for the Last Time,” it’ll definitely be worth a watch.

“Space Force.” On Friday, May 29, Steve Carrell will return for his first sitcom role since “The Office.” “Space Force” will be another workplace comedy, though it will take place at the U.S. Space Force Regiment rather than a local paper company. For any die-hard “Office” fans - this one should be on your must-watch list. Other cast members include Dana Silvers, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome.

Games to Play

Scrabble Go. In this free mobile app, people can play the famous word game with their friends online. The rules are the same as the traditional board game—expand your vocabulary and have fun when playing!

Card Games. Whether you’re into solitaire, rummy or even go fish, CardGames.io has you covered. Head to this expansive card game site to play your favorite two-person plus game in quarantine.

Tennis, anyone? Don’t have a ping pong table in quarantine? Head to agame.com for a virtual table tennis match. With options ranging from traditional ping pong, paddle ball and even king ping pong, your table tennis needs will be satisfied.

Sudoku. Tease your brain with this classic number puzzle game. For all the non-math brains out there, rest assured - Sudoku simply requires brains and concentration.