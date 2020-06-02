Free Stamp: All things free and socially distant in the #CLE for June 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all of the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

An Event to Remember

On Monday, June 1, Iris Reading will host a virtual webinar filled with tips to improve your memory. Attendees will learn retention strategies, focus exercises and memory tricks. Click here to view the live broadcast.

Networking at Home

On Wednesday, June 3, the Freelancers Union will host Spark: Working Through a Pandemic, a virtual webinar. Attendees will receive new networking and training opportunities, and connect with local independent musicians, writers, artists, and entrepreneurship. Click here for additional details.

Finding a Job… Virtually

Looking to explore career opportunities, but feel your options are limited? The Catalyst Career Group has you covered. On Thursday, June 4, job seekers can virtually attend this multi-profession, multi-industry event by directly connecting with recruiters/hiring managers via text message or video. To learn more about this opportunity and to create a candidate profile, click here.

Fun with a Puppet

On Monday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 13, the Puppet Club will host two workshops via Zoom. Activities are geared toward children ages 7 through 12, engaging them in storytelling, performance, and public speaking. Each student will receive a Puppet Packet that contains all materials needed to make puppets, scenery, and masks. Click here for more information and to register.

Kids on the Run

On Saturday, June 13, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will host a virtual race for kids. Both children and their families can participate by running (or walking) a 5K or 1-mile race between June 13 and June 27. Click here to register and for more information - each participant will receive a free t-shirt in the mail!

Grow Your Career Here

The Career Shaman will host its monthly digital workshop on Thursday, June 18. Topics covered this month include building a resume, recession-proofing your career, and career growth. To learn more and to register click here.

Cleveland’s Big Wheel

The Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center will host a family friendly, big-wheel bike fundraising event on Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. Teams of four are required to register for this biking fundraiser, where participants must race around a track, avoiding cones and other obstacles, to raise a minimum of $400. Other festivities include beer tents, raffle prizes and a special appearance from Flower the Clown. For more information and to register, click here.

High Art at Your Fingertips

Click here to view a few of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s most popular attractions. Until the museum can officially reopen, art fanatics can get their taste of fine art in the comfort of their own homes.

Swimming With the (Cleveland) Fishes

On its YouTube page, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium frequently posts fun and educational videos featuring their aquatic friends. Videos range from making turtle crafts, feeding lionfish and cleaning different animal tanks. Click here to check it out.

Football on Sunday AND Throughout the Week

Missing live sports, especially football? The Pro Football Hall of Fame has you covered. On its website, students (and adults!) can do online activities, including the history of the sport, trivia and custom-made programs. Click here to get your football fix.