Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for June 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
Frostville Farmers Market and more
On Saturday, June 12, local vendors will meet at Frostville Museum
in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
in North Olmsted for a farmers’ market
and second-hand sale at 9 a.m. Seasonal produce, artisan breads, coffee, and other goods will be up for grabs. For more information and to rent a booth, contact Angie Obbish at (330) 592-6518.
Into the Dark(room)
A darkroom orientation session will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Cleveland Print Room
, 2550 Superior Ave., from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Three sessions per hour will be held and are limited to one household. If you’re interested in developing black and white photos on your own, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. If you’re interested in attending, click here
.
Outdoor yoga
An hour-long yoga class will be held at Johnny Kilbane Park on West 75th
Street from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. Beginners, intermediates, and expert yogis are encouraged to attend. Please bring a yoga mat, water, and sunscreen. Class sizes are limited, so claim your spot while you can. Click here
for more information and to register.
Summer reading
On Tuesday, June 15, Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine will host a children’s reading event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Crocker Park. Along with reading, there will be giveaways, interactive stations, and a splash park. No registration is required. Click here
to learn more.
Movies on the lake
A light-night showing of “The War Grandpa” will be held at Coe Lake in Berea on Saturday, June 19. The film starts at 9 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and snacks. No registration is required. Click here
to learn more.
Rally Around the River
On Saturday, June 19, Canalway Partners
will host an event at Hart Crane Park
celebrating the Cuyahoga River and the progress it’s made. While there, attendees can partake in yoga sessions, go on river tours, and enjoy live music. Festivities will last from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hart Crane Park. For more information, click here
.
Under the sea in CLE
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium
will host a virtual tour on Tuesday, June 29 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sharks will be the key topic of this fun, information-filled tour. While the event is geared toward children, people of all ages are encouraged to attend! Click here
for more information and to register.