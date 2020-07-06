Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for July 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Get CPR Certified

On Thursday, July 9, University Hospitals will host a CPR training session at its EMS Training and Disaster Preparedness Institute. Attendees will learn how to perform CPR on adults, children, and infants; and assist people who are choking; and use an AED. For more information and to register, click here.

Funding Your Business

Want to start your own business, but aren’t sure where to start? The U.S. Small Business Administration has you covered. On Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the organization will host Funding Your New or Existing Small Business: Cleveland, where attendees will learn all about financing, SBA-backed loans and meet one-on-one with an SBA specialist. Click here for more information and to register.

Kickstarting your Career

On Thursday, July 16, Career Shaman will host an online workshop covering economic and technological challenges as they pertain to your career. Past topics include building an effective resume, hyper growing your professional life and recession proofing your career. This event is highly popular, so claim your spot while you can!

Fun… the Safe Way

There are plenty of ways to enjoy summer in a fun, safe and socially distant way. On Saturday, July 18, the PBC COVID team will partner with Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Little Africa, and Cleveland Votes to support the mental health, safety and spiritual engagement of the greater Cleveland community at 1 p.m. at The Manor, 24111 Rockwell Drive, Euclid. To register and for more information, click here.

A Twist on Open Mic Night

On Friday, July 10, TheConnection22 will host a poetic open mic night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Positive words and sentiments will be shared! Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and honor social distancing guidelines. This uplifting event will be held at UnBar Cafe, 12635 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland. Smoothies and small bakery items will be served. Click here to claim your spot.

Practicing Safe Yoga

A socially distant yoga class will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Johnny Kilbane Park in Battery Park. Participants are required to bring their own yoga mats and honor social distancing guidelines. Class size is limited to 15 people. For additional details, click here.

High Stakes Open Mic Night

On Saturday, July 25 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Headshop will host an open mic night featuring many talented artists. musicians, poets, comics, and magicians. The audience-decided winner will receive a prize. This month’s show will be hosted by artist, writer, and activist Topiltzin of Topiltzin Magazine. Click here to learn more.

If You Need a Laugh…

On Monday, July 20, “Make ‘Em Laugh Monday” will take place at B Side Liquor Lounge at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. John Bruton and friends will host the comedy show, which features Mary Santora, Jimmie Graham and Blake Haywood. Please RSVP to be added to the guest list.

What the World Needs Right Now

The Wild Ones will lead a workshop regarding self-love and kindness at TownHall from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. This is an online event that aims to uproot shame and build confidence, so attendees can become the best versions of themselves. Participants will learn to practice self-acceptance, define self-love, and create a safe space for themselves through conversation and journaling. Click here to learn more.