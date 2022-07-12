Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for July 2022

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include?

Rock Hall’s Lunch by the Lake: Jo

Come listen to The Rock Hall's resident rockers jam outside at Lunch by the Lake in Thursday, July 14. Tunes are free and no RSVP is required. Jo Ochenduski is an independent singer-songwriter from Bellevue and a student at Tiffin University double majoring in commercial music, as well as a full-time musician.

Jo is constantly writing, recording, and releasing new music. Jo writes, performs, markets, and handles all of the artistry.

The debut EP, “ butterfly soul ,” goes through her journey of metamorphosis and growth through the years, and features songs recorded from the ages.

Thursday, July 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.

Healing Arts Workshop: Stepping Stones

Hospice of the Western Reserve

at

presents a healing arts workshop on Thursday, July 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at

Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Bereavement Center Art Therapy Studio

Materials will be provided, but small personal mementoes may also be brought in for inclusion.

Small stones, tiles, glass beads and mementoes may be embedded in the stepping stone. Names and dates may be stamped. The stepping stone may be used in your garden, or it can be displayed indoors.

. Admission is free, but a donation of $5 to Hospice of the Western Reserve is suggested. To register, please contact art therapist Mollie Borgione at (216) 486.6544 or [email protected] Healing Arts workshops are open to all, and no previous art experience is necessary.

Guided Summer Bird Walks

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes invites you to Join a guided summer bird walk through the Shaker Parklands looking and listening for birds on Wednesday, July 20 and July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The walk begins on an ADA accessible boardwalk and moves to dirt trails throughout the parklands. Participants seeking fully accessible conditions may join the first portion of the walk. Meet in the Nature Center parking lot. Binoculars are available to borrow. Rain or shine. The walk is free, but donations are welcome and Registration is required

Virtual Event: Negro League Championship Series 1916

In 1916, the Rube Foster’s Chicago American Giants locked horns with C.I. Taylor’s Indianapolis ABCs

Forte Fridays

Come out for some Friday-night fun and fantastic music on Friday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Crocker Park and Friday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at The Van Aken District , as some of Cleveland’s best musicians take the stage to turn up the volume for Piano Cleveland’s PianoDays @CLE festival

Heights Arts: The Katy

Heights Arts will host The Katy gallery concert on Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. The Katy’s music just feels good. From the energetic melodies and pulsing, driven tempos to the purposeful lyrics addressing inequality, relationships, adoration and struggle, The Katy changes sonic shapes that evoke both reflection and chills in the listener.

Virtual Event: Arts and Culture Network Night

Neighborhood Connections

and

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

present a space for anyone who wants to meet or connect with artists, arts organization employees, and other creative people from across Cuyahoga County on Thursday, July 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arts and Culture Network Night is a gathering meant to support relationship building, mutual support, and to spark new initiatives with others. All individuals regardless of their connection to the arts are welcome!

DANCECleveland Community Dance Day

On Saturday, July 30th, DANCECleveland is thrilled to bring back free Community Dance Day across the Playhouse Square district, as well and the Northeast Ohio Student Showcase at Playhouse Square. The day will offer free movement in styles ranging from African Drum and Dance, to modern and jazz. The Community Dance Day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Northeast Ohio Student Showcase in The Allen Theatre running from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Allen Theatre. Tickets to the showcase are free, but registration is required.