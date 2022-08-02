Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2022

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include?

Metroparks Hunt of the Month

4524 E. 49th St., Cuyahoga Heights, in CanalWay Center. Explore the CanalWay Center look for paper cut outs of caterpillars, cocoons and butterflies. Then go outside to look for butterflies visiting the center’s wildflower garden.

Stories in the Sky

Discover the lions, swans, and bears of the night sky through storytelling Drop in to the Cleveland Botanical Garden 's Hershey's Children's Garden on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Stories in the Sky.

Designed for children of all ages (even the grown ones), we’ll tell stories, play with light and shadow, and learn about the night sky. Free with admission to the Botanical Garden.

Lakewood Arts Festival

th annual The 45annual Lakewood Arts Festival will showcase more than 150 artists and craftspeople in booths along

Detroit Avenue between Belle and Arthur Avenues on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanks to

artist fees and community donations

Live music at Van Aken District

BAYarts Cloud 9 CLE

28728 Wolf Picnic Area Drive, Bay Village

SummerFEST Yoga in the Lot

Whether you're new or experienced, bring your own yoga mat and come for a free yoga class in Cleveland Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot behind the Firestone ( 12420 Cedar Road ) on Grandview Road. Class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and led by Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts

Pop-Ups in the Park

Concert in Lake View

Bring your friends and a picnic to Lake View Cemetery's James A. Garfield Memorial . on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. for Paul Kovac's Big Grass Band's bluegrass and folk sounds. The concert is free but registration is required

Rock Hall Lunch by the Lake

th Street, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Amassing over 2.5 million hits on TikTok, Cleveland native JAMPOP is a pop singer/songwriter and producer who taps into a sound influenced by house music, jazz legends, and gospel roots. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame invites fans to come listen on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Union Home Mortgage Plaza, 1100 E. 9Street, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighborhood Nights: Sweet Street

for conservation, art, fun, and community. Meet new people, learn from community organizations, and participate in hands-on activities. Ingenuity Cleveland invites everyone to come to Goldhorn Brewery , 361 E. 55 St., for Neighborhood Nights the third Thursday of the month, including Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Mic

, the Festival also funds a scholarship to one Lakewood High School senior continuing on to art school. This year’s winner is Inga Wilhelmy, who will be attending the Rhode Island School of Design in the fall.