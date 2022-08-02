Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2022

FreshWater Staff | Tuesday, August 2, 2022
The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Visit CAC's Events Calendar page for additional free events.


Metroparks Hunt of the Month
Butterfly activity is in full swing during August at the Cleveland Metroparks’ Hunt of the Month: Butterfly Life Cycle at Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation, 4524 E. 49th St., Cuyahoga Heights, in CanalWay Center. Explore the CanalWay Center look for paper cut outs of caterpillars, cocoons and butterflies. Then go outside to look for butterflies visiting the center’s wildflower garden.

Stories in the Sky
Drop in to the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Hershey’s Children’s Garden on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Stories in the Sky. Discover the lions, swans, and bears of the night sky through storytelling. Designed for children of all ages (even the grown ones), we’ll tell stories, play with light and shadow, and learn about the night sky. Free with admission to the Botanical Garden.

Lakewood Arts Festival
The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival will showcase more than 150 artists and craftspeople in booths along Detroit Avenue between Belle and Arthur Avenues on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanks to artist fees and community donations, the Festival also funds a scholarship to one Lakewood High School senior continuing on to art school. This year’s winner is Inga Wilhelmy, who will be attending the Rhode Island School of Design in the fall.

Live music at Van Aken District
Gather at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights every Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for live music. Upcoming performers include Norah Marie on Thursday, Aug. 4 and John Thayer on Friday, Aug. 5. Click here for the full August schedule.

BAYarts Cloud 9 CLE
Grab a blanket or a chair and head to BAYarts’ summer concert series, featuring the classic and contemporary rock sounds of  Cloud 9 CLE non Sunday, Aug. 7 at Cleveland Metroparks Huntington Reservation, 28728 Wolf Picnic Area Drive, Bay Village.

SummerFEST Yoga in the Lot
Whether you're new or experienced, bring your own yoga mat and come for a free yoga class in Cleveland Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot behind the Firestone (12420 Cedar Road) on Grandview Road. Class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and led by Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts.

Pop-Ups in the Park
West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development offers fun for the whole family in Gunning Park, 16700 Puritas Ave., with music, games, arts and crafts, sports, and more during Pop-Ups in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In partnership with West Park-Fairview Family YMCABurning River Soccer ClubRecess Cleveland, and Upcycle Parts Shop, and the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Studio GO, there will be plenty to keep the kiddos occupied and engaged.

Concert in Lake View
Bring your friends and a picnic to Lake View Cemetery’s James A. Garfield Memorial, 12316 Euclid Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. for Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band’s bluegrass and folk sounds. The concert is free but registration is required.

Rock Hall Lunch by the Lake
Amassing over 2.5 million hits on TikTok, Cleveland native  JAMPOP is a pop singer/songwriter and producer who taps into a sound influenced by house music, jazz legends, and gospel roots. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame invites fans to come listen on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Union Home Mortgage Plaza, 1100 E. 9th Street, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Neighborhood Nights: Sweet Street
Ingenuity Cleveland invites everyone to come to Goldhorn Brewery, 361 E. 55 St., for Neighborhood Nights the third Thursday of the month, including Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for conservation, art, fun, and community. Meet new people, learn from community organizations, and participate in hands-on activities.

Open Mic
The Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers  (CABS) invites artists to share their stories, poems, songs, spoken word or whatever is on your heart at Open Mic Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Choukouya Resto-Bar, 4620 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights.

