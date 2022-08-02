Focus Areas
Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2022
FreshWater Staff
|
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Share
Courtesy of ICA-Art Conservation
The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include?
Drop us a line here
. This feature is powered by
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture
. Visit CAC's
Events Calendar
page
for additional free events.
Metroparks Hunt of the Month
Butterfly activity is in full swing during August at the Cleveland Metroparks’
Hunt of the Month: Butterfly Life Cycle
at
Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation
,
4524 E. 49
th
St., Cuyahoga Heights, in
CanalWay Center.
Explore the CanalWay Center look for paper cut outs of caterpillars, cocoons and butterflies. Then go outside to look for butterflies visiting the center’s wildflower garden.
Stories in the Sky
Drop in to the
Cleveland Botanical Garden
’s
Hershey’s Children’s Garden
on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Stories in the Sky.
Discover the lions, swans, and bears of the night sky through storytelling
.
Designed for children of all ages (even the grown ones), we’ll tell stories, play with light and shadow, and learn about the night sky. Free with admission to the Botanical Garden.
Lakewood Arts Festival
The 45
th
annual
Lakewood Arts Festival
will showcase more than 150 artists and craftspeople in booths along
Detroit Avenue between Belle and Arthur Avenues on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanks to
artist fees and community donations
, the Festival also funds a scholarship to one Lakewood High School senior continuing on to art school. This year’s winner is Inga Wilhelmy, who will be attending the Rhode Island School of Design in the fall.
Live music at Van Aken District
Gather at the
Van Aken District
in Shaker Heights every Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for
live music
. Upcoming performers include Norah Marie on Thursday, Aug. 4 and John Thayer on Friday, Aug. 5. Click here for the
full August schedule
.
BAYarts Cloud 9 CLE
Grab a blanket or a chair and head to
BAYarts
’ summer concert series, featuring the classic and contemporary rock sounds of
Cloud 9 CLE
non Sunday, Aug. 7 at
Cleveland Metroparks Huntington Reservation
,
28728 Wolf Picnic Area Drive, Bay Village
.
SummerFEST Yoga in the Lot
Whether you're new or experienced, bring your own yoga mat and come for a
free yoga class
in Cleveland Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot behind the Firestone (
12420 Cedar Road
)
on Grandview Road. Class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and led by
Green Tara Yoga & Healing Arts
.
Pop-Ups in the Park
West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development
offers fun for the whole family in Gunning Park,
16700 Puritas Ave.,
with music, games, arts and crafts, sports, and more during
Pop-Ups in the Park
on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In partnership with
West Park-Fairview Family YMCA
,
Burning River Soccer Club
,
Recess Cleveland
, and
Upcycle Parts Shop
, and
the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Studio GO
, there will be plenty to keep the kiddos occupied and engaged.
Concert in Lake View
Bring your friends and a picnic to
Lake View Cemetery’s James A. Garfield Memorial
,
12316 Euclid Ave
. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. for Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band’s bluegrass and folk sounds. The concert is free but
registration is required
.
Rock Hall Lunch by the Lake
Amassing over 2.5 million hits on TikTok, Cleveland native
JAMPOP
is a pop singer/songwriter and producer who taps into a sound influenced by house music, jazz legends, and gospel roots. The
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
invites fans to come listen on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Union Home Mortgage Plaza, 1100 E. 9
th
Street, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Neighborhood Nights: Sweet Street
Ingenuity Cleveland
invites everyone to come to
Goldhorn Brewery
, 361 E. 55 St., for
Neighborhood Nights
the third Thursday of the month, including Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
for conservation, art, fun, and community. Meet new people, learn from community organizations, and participate in hands-on activities.
Open Mic
The
Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers
(CABS) invites artists to share their stories, poems, songs, spoken word or whatever is on your heart at
Open Mic
Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
at
Choukouya Resto-Bar
, 4620 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights.
Share
Sponsored By
