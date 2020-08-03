Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Dating… the Safe Way

Every Friday this month, single Clevelanders can participate in video online dating, where they will be set up on three 90-second dates. Whether you’re new to the CLE, recently single or have been single for a bit, this is surely an event you won’t want to miss! Click here to learn more.

Landscaping for a Cause

Cleveland’s women’s shelter, Laura’s Home, is hosting a landscaping event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to create an enjoyable, livable space for its residents. Attendees are encouraged to arrive five to 10 minutes early to find parking and are required to complete a health screening and wear a mask while volunteering. For additional details, click here.

A Book a Day…

The Cleveland Hope Exchange will host a children’s book bank from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday Aug. 6 to provide in-need children with literary materials. Attendees will sort books based on reading level, pack them into boxes, and prepare for distribution. Everyone is encouraged to arrive five to 10 minutes early so they have ample time to park and check-in with the Hope Week Team. If interested in joining the cause, click here to learn more and to register.

Working at the Car Wash...

Journey Church Metro Campus is going to wash cars in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 8, to support random acts of kindness. To partake in this fun, philanthropic event head to Journey Church (3381 Fulton Rd.) wearing car wash friendly clothes and a protective face covering. For additional details, click here.

Celebrating Ballet, the Socially Distant Way

Arts in August has reimagined its annual festival into a drive-in event with Verb Ballets on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2187 W. 14 St.. from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are assigned per car, and each vehicle is required to park six feet away from other attendees to honor social distancing guidelines. Featured performances/performers include “Bolero,” Tommie-Waheed Evans’ “Surge.Capacity.Force” and Kate Webb. To claim your spot and to learn more, click here.

Yoga… The Safe Way

On Saturday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 22, Kit John will host an outdoor yoga class from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in John Kilbane Park. West 75th Street. To honor social distancing guidelines, the class size has been limited to 15 people, yoga mats will be placed six feet apart and face masks are required before, during and after the class. If interested in attending, claim your spot here.

Breathe Through It

Need a moment to pause, recollect your thoughts and breathe during this crazy time? Tune into The Wild Ones’ online breathing workshop to reconnect with your body via grounding meditation on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Through breathwork and meditation via coach Christine Singh’s instructions, attendees will let go of old stories, reduce their stress/anxiety, and heal emotionally. Click here to learn more.

In Need of Legal Advice?

Get all your legal questions answered on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Entrepreneur Legal Advice Clinic. This clinic will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs in economically disadvantaged areas with important legal information they may not have access to. Attendees will meet with an attorney one-on-one to address their business concerns at the Women’s Business Center of Northern Ohio, 7000 Euclid Ave. For more information, click here, or email Nicole Liatos.

Starting Your Career

On Thursday, Aug. 20, The Career Shaman will host its monthly digital workshop on career insights. This month, it will cover recession-proofing your career, building a resume and hyper growing your career in general. Seats are limited, so click here to claim your spot.

Finding Your Voice

Need to build confidence and find your true, authentic voice? Tune into The Wild Ones’ online workshop on Monday, Aug. 24, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. for tips on embracing who you are, flaws and all. This empowering event will be led by Eliana Reyes, speaker, model, and filmmaker, who will teach you how to overcome self-doubt through writing and other forms of expression. If interested in attending and to learn more, click here.

Buying with Brews

Interested in buying a home, but aren’t sure where to start? Head to West End Tavern’s first-time home buying workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 18514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. Hosted by Matt Chase and Danielle Sutcliffe of the Chase Keller Group and Mike Maier of Cross Country Mortgage, this event will cover the advantages of buying a home, navigating the buying process, and the financing options available to you. Click here to learn more.

