Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for September 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all of the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Everything Freelance

There are never too many ways to make an income, right? On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Cleveland Freelancers Union will host a workshop covering all things freelancing. Attendees will learn how to schedule multiple streams of income and capitalize on multiple project opportunities. Click here to learn more and to register.

Making a Change… The Green Way

Ever wonder where the world is going from an environmental standpoint? You’re not alone. Join the Bonfoey Gallery, 1710 Euclid Ave., on Friday, Sept. 11 for the opening of its exhibit, “Cause for Environmental Change,” from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The works of artists Christopher Burke, Susan Danko, Erik Kneff, and many others will be showcased. Their works speak to pressing matters such as climate change, sustainability, and global warming. Because of CDC regulations and social distancing, schedule a viewing appointment here.

Get (Drum)Fit!

The fun, musical outdoor fitness class will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St, Akron. Fitness guru Leanne King will lead this fun and fit workshop, which is aimed to uplift women through fitness and a steady drum beat. Participants will partake in a variety of activities involving drum sticks, buckets, and exercise balls. All necessary materials will be provided. For additional details, click here.

Funding Your Business

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are encouraged to attend the Small Business Administration’s seminar, “Funding Your New or Existing Small Business,” on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Lower Level Amphitheater, 1350 Euclid Ave., from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Attendees will learn all there is to know about SBA-backed loans, SCORE counseling appointments and how to grow their business. To learn more about this educational information-packed event, click here.

A Talk with the Artist

Artist Katy Richards will present her recent series on the human figure and commonly accepted notions of beauty on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the HEDGE Gallery, 1300 W. 78th St. Space is limited to 20 attendees. Please remember to honor social distancing guidelines and bring a mask! Click here for additional details.

What the World Needs

When you give hope, you get hope! On Saturday, Sept. 26 Journey Church will host a “Hope Day” drive-thru distribution of fresh produce, hygiene products and books to families in need from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at its Metro Campus, 3381 Fulton Road. Participants will pass out items to cars, deliver food to homes, and input data from Hope Day guests. If interested in attending and to learn more, click here.

If You Can Dream It, You Can Be It!

All girls should have career and educational goals, and Soroptimist International of Cleveland will help them achieve them at its virtual Dream It, Be It webinar on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Attendees will learn how to build confidence, overcome setbacks, and discover career opportunities. For more information and to register, click here.

A Timely Hero

Have a knack for baseball history? On Saturday, Sept. 26, Margaret Reardon Marketing will host a virtual seminar covering the fascinating life of Cleveland baseball pitcher LeRoy “Satchel” Paige from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Many believe Paige to be the Negro League’s hardest thrower, and often claim he was an entertaining figure and a legendary storyteller. For additional details, click here.