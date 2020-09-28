Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for October 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Volunteering… The Safe Way

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Greater Cleveland Foodbank (15500 South Waterloo Rd.) is hosting a safe, socially distant volunteer opportunity for Clevelanders. Attendees will sort donations, do food box assembly, and assist with other projects in the repacking department. Face masks and closed-toe shoes are required. For more information and to register, click here.

Cooking for the Youth

Children aged seven through 17 are invited to attend Sharon Gillespie’s youth cooking class at Cornucopia Place (7201 Kinsman Rd.) on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Each attendee will learn proper cooking techniques for their age group and prepare a dish. Space is limited, so claim your spot while you can.

Local COVID-Friendly Dating

Filter Off will host a video speed dating session for Cleveland singles on Friday, Oct. 9. This event is perfect for people who are recently single, long-term single or are new to the Cleveland area. If interested in attending, download their mobile app to define your dating preferences. Click here to learn more.

Socially Distant Yoga

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Gather Yoga Cleveland will host a safe, socially distanced yoga class in Ohio City (location to be determined) from 12 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. Attendees are required to wear masks and are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early. Space is limited. Click here to learn more and to claim your spot.

Mental Health Awareness

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Mental Health First Aid will host a program for adults in East Cleveland (16100 Euclid Ave.). While there, attendees will learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness. Additionally, they will receive important information regarding community services, resources and providers that offer support and recovery options. Click here to learn more.

Funding Your Small Business

On Thursday, Oct. 15, small business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the Small Business Administration’s “Financing Your Business” seminar from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lower Level Amphitheater (1350 Euclid Ave.). While there, attendees will learn about the financing opportunities available to them, and even speak one-on-one with an SBA specialist. For more information and to register, click here.

A Career Fair for Vets

Veterans and their spouses are encouraged to attend the Cleveland Veterans Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Attendees will meet hiring managers and receive instant feedback on their resumes. Local businesses and Fortune 500 companies will be in attendance. Click here for additional details.

Bringing Hope to October

The Cleveland Hope Exchange will hold its October Hope Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Journey Church’s Metro Campus (3381 Fulton Rd.). At this event, attendees will hand out resources—such as produce, hygiene products, and children’s books—to families in need. These items will be handed out through a volunteer drive-thru and dropped off directly at people’s doorsteps. For more information and to get involved, click here.