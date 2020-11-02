Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for November 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Let’s play games

Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt will host virtual game nights from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the entire month of November! Participants aren’t required to follow a specific schedule—they can play charades, trivia, and even drinking games whenever they please. All game nights are virtual and take on a unique and interactive form. To pick a date, click here.



Calling all “Seinfeld” fans!Watchers of the popular ‘90s sitcom are encouraged to attend this trivia event from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pinstripes, 111 Park Ave. in Beachwood, on Tuesday, Nov. 3. There will be five “Seinfeld” specific categories that any super fan would know! For more information and to register, click here.



Self empowerment

Empower yourself with (virtual) animal guides on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. This event is specifically made for people who have felt emotional connections to their pets, or any animal in general. Attendees will access their natural resources, develop new skills, and become aware of their limiting beliefs. For additional details, click here.



Getting artsy

Artist Sarah Curry will host a discussion about her latest exhibition “Underestimated” on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at HEDGE Gallery,1300 W. 78th St.. Attendees will get a first look at her latest prints, paintings and drawings, and ask her questions directly. Space is limited—click here to claim your spot!



Network, network, network

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Devan Anderson and Matt Denis will host an installment in their Cleveland Professional Networking series from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Will there, attendees will have multiple educational networking opportunities to develop their careers. Click here to learn more.



Recognizing important businesses

The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development and Global Entrepreneurship Network will host a Hispanic Business Showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CentroVilla25, 3140 W. 25th St. Anyone interested can attend in-person or online. Discounts are available. Click here for additional details.



Dream… lucidly

Have you ever wanted to experience a dream consciously? Thanks to The Wild Ones, now you can. On Saturday, Nov. 21, curious dreamers can fall into a lucid sleep at a virtual workshop from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. While there, attendees will explore their unconscious, problem solve, and receive creative inspiration. For more information and to register, click here.



A COMICal experience

On Monday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 28, aspiring comic book artists, writers, and filmmakers are encouraged to attend a seminar to enhance their skills at 4600 Carnegie Ave. from 12 a.m. until 2 a.m. Those interested in attending should bring drawing paper, pencils, and a laptop. Get ready, you’re going to bring your comic book/video game ideas to life! For more information and to register, click here.