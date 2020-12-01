Free Stamp: Free holiday and other events in the #CLE for December 2020

Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Winter in CLE

Celebrating its fifth year at Gordon Square, WINTERTIDE will be both virtual and in person this year on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event, which is presented by Cleveland Public Theater and Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, will feature children’s activities, mural artists, and street performers. For virtual attendees, there will be live performances by several theater groups and businesses. Participating artists/organizations include Twelve Literary Arts and Pinch and Squeal, among many others. Click here for registration information.



Holiday Irish Boutique

Through Sunday, Dec. 20, The All Irish Boutique will host an online event with products made by local artists and vendors. In addition to holiday specials, attendees should keep an eye out for giveaways, sales, and entertainment. Click here for additional details.



Cleveland Bazaar

Throughout December, the annual Cleveland Bazaar Holiday will host virtual online shopping. Since 2004, local artists from Northeast Ohio have gathered to sell their handmade goods. To learn more about featured vendors, sign up for the event’s mailing list here and check out @clebazaar on Instagram.



The Screw Factory

From Dec. Friday, 18 to Sunday, Dec. 20, the Screw Factory will host its annual Holiday Market at Screw Artist Lofts. The Lakewood event gives attendees the option to explore, shop and spread holiday cheer in the historic Birdtown district. Over 60 local artists and vendors attend every year, selling pottery, leatherwork, paintings, and sweet treats. For additional details, click here.



A Beary Merry Shopping Experience

Through Dec. 6, the Beary Merry Handmade Market is going virtual. Rather than shopping in person this year, attendees can purchase handmade items from their favorite artists from the comfort of their own homes. Carefully crafted ornaments, wreaths and many other decorations will be available. Click here to learn more.



A Holiday Flea

From Friday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 24, the Cleveland Flea will host its annual holiday pop up at the Van Aken District. Featured vendors include Jacklyn Wild, Vintage Fashion CLE, among many others. For more information, click here.



The Local Holiday Shop

This marks the 20th year of Heights Arts’ annual Holiday Store. For the entire month of December, shoppers can purchase creative prints, jewelry and ceramics crafted by local artists at the Heights Arts studio. Although COVID-19 protocols are being enforced, people are also able to shop virtually through an online store. For additional details, click here.



Walking in a…

Winter Wonderland and Craft Show. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Hometown Vendors LLC. will host its annual show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Crocker Park in Westlake. This event features over 50 local crafters and businesses selling jewelry, home decor, makeup and more. For more information, click here.



Reading your chart

Want to know the truth about your zodiac sign? Tune into The Wild Ones’ Soul Astrology seminar on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. to understand your birth chart. This session will be guided by Matthew Kenney, a hellenistic astrologer and philosopher who will act as your spiritual guide. To learn more and to claim your spot, click here.



A youthful writing workshop

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Sush Dutta, CEO of Global Book Publishing, will host a virtual children’s book writing workshop from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. While there, attendees will learn the top three mistakes to avoid when self-publishing, hear insider secrets to success and how to properly market their book. If you’re looking to kickstart your publishing career, click here.



Calling all female entrepreneurs

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Ohio will host an Entrepreneur Legal Advice Clinic multiple times this month at 7600 Euclid Ave. This session applies directly to female business owners and entrepreneurs who have limited financial resources. Attendees will speak with an attorney one-on-one to discuss starting a business, taxation, employment law and common legal issues. For more information and to register, click here.