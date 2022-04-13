Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for April 2022

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit the site for additional free events.
Miracle Watts & Celebrity Friends
In a party mood? Miracle Watts, famous social media influencer from Texas, is holding an “Easter Weekend Kickoff” party at Park Social Lounge
at 1299 W. 9th
St. Come hang out with Watts and fellow celebrities. This event is free through registration, and it starts at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Tickets can be found here
.
Easter Egg Hunt
Two easter egg hunts are happening at the Christian Heritage Assembly of God
in Avon on Saturday, April 16. The first hunt is at 10 a.m. and the second is at 11:30 a.m. The hunt is intended for kids in 6th
grade and under. The center is at 36465 Chester Road. Registration can be found here
. Bring your finest basket!
Solon Italian Club Egg Hunt
Looking for an egg hunt on the east side? The Solon Italian Club
has you covered. On April 16 at 10 a.m., eggs will be displayed at the Stewart Field, 33600 Inwood Drive. This event is also meant to promote food donations with a Harvest for Hunger
benefit. More information can be found here
.
Sounds of St. James
There is a free concert series at St. James Catholic Church
at 17514 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. The music is instrumental, mostly strings. If you have an ear for classical music, you will recognize pieces by Johannes Brahms and Carl Nielsen. This series will be conducted on Saturday, April 23. More information can be found here
.
78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk
78th Street Studios
’ monthly art walk at 1300 W 78th
Street happens on Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m. The event is meant to promote local art, and live music will be playing in the building. Food will be provided by Local West
from Gordon Square. Registration for the event can be found here
.
Climate Action Series
Climate change is an issue that the city of Cleveland is recognizing. Join Mayor Justin Bibb’s Office of Sustainability to learn more about what the city is doing to reverse this crisis as part of the Climate Action Series
at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
. This event is streaming virtually, and registration can be found here
.
Spring Craft & Vendor Show
At Crocker Park
, crafters, vendors, and local bakers are coming together for the Spring Craft & Vendor Show
. This is taking place on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Put together by Hometown Vendors
, this event is meant to promote small businesses in the Cleveland area. The show will be set up at 239 Market St., Westlake, and more information can be found here
.