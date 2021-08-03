Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
Learning to tell stories
A virtual storytelling workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 4, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This month, attendees will learn about brand impact, customer loyalty, and story connection. If you’re an avid writer and want to learn more, click here
.
A morning bike ride
DevahD Cycling
will lead a five-mile bike ride on Thursday, August 5. The event kicks off on Upper Edgewater Drive at 6 a.m., and coffee will be served beforehand. Participants should bring water, lights for their bike, and a protective helmet. For more information and to claim your spot, click here
.
A Bubbly celebration
On Thursday, August 7, two professional bubbleologists will perform at Coe Lake from 7 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guinness World Record holder Dr. U.R. Awesome
and The Highland Joker
, the UK’s record-breaking bubble-blower, will present their skills in this interactive show. Afterward, “movies after dark” will start at 9:15 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair! Click here
for more information.
A summer day of play
Hawken School
and Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine
will host a water play day on Tuesday, August 10 at Pinecrest from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event is geared toward children aged 12 and under. Caregivers should bring sunscreen, towels, and a swimsuit for their children. Click here
for more information and to register.
Yoga in the park
On Sunday, August 15, an hour-long yoga session will be held at Johnny Kilbane Park at 10 a.m. Attendees should bring sunscreen, water, and a yoga mat. This class is weather-dependent, so check the forecast beforehand! Click here
to learn more and to register.
Fun in the sun
On Tuesday, August 17, Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine
will host a water play day for children at Crocker Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parents and caregivers should send their kids with sunscreen and a towel! For more information and to register, click here
.
Festival in The Flats
Cleveland artists will present their work in the fifth annual Flats Festival of the Arts on Saturday, August 21, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Ceramics, woodwork, and paintings will be on display. Additionally, musicians and dancers will perform for guests, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Click here
to learn more.