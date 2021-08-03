Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for August 2021

Dana Shugrue | Tuesday, August 3, 2021
The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Learning to tell stories
A virtual storytelling workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 4, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This month, attendees will learn about brand impact, customer loyalty, and story connection. If you’re an avid writer and want to learn more, click here.

A morning bike ride
DevahD Cycling will lead a five-mile bike ride on Thursday, August 5. The event kicks off on Upper Edgewater Drive at 6 a.m., and coffee will be served beforehand. Participants should bring water, lights for their bike, and a protective helmet. For more information and to claim your spot, click here.

A Bubbly celebration
On Thursday, August 7, two professional bubbleologists will perform at Coe Lake from 7 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guinness World Record holder Dr. U.R. Awesome and The Highland Joker, the UK’s record-breaking bubble-blower, will present their skills in this interactive show. Afterward, “movies after dark” will start at 9:15 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair! Click here for more information.

A summer day of play
Hawken School and Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine will host a water play day on Tuesday, August 10 at Pinecrest from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event is geared toward children aged 12 and under. Caregivers should bring sunscreen, towels, and a swimsuit for their children. Click here for more information and to register.

Yoga in the park
On Sunday, August 15, an hour-long yoga session will be held at Johnny Kilbane Park at 10 a.m. Attendees should bring sunscreen, water, and a yoga mat. This class is weather-dependent, so check the forecast beforehand! Click here to learn more and to register.

Fun in the sun
On Tuesday, August 17, Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine will host a water play day for children  at Crocker Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parents and caregivers should send their kids with sunscreen and a towel! For more information and to register, click here.

Festival in The Flats
Cleveland artists will present their work in the fifth annual Flats Festival of the Arts on Saturday, August 21, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Ceramics, woodwork, and paintings will be on display. Additionally, musicians and dancers will perform for guests, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Click here to learn more.
 

Dana Shugrue is a recent graduate of John Carroll University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Communication with a concentration in digital media and minored in professional writing. Dana is currently a blog editor for Empowered & Poised, a start-up company that aims to empower young women through social, physical components, and a freelance writer for Contempo Communications and Civilis Consulting.

 

