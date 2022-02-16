Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for February 2022

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Visit Cleveland ArtsEvents for additional free events.
78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk
The 78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk
is taking place this Friday, Feb 18. It is an event aimed to promote the art studios and galleries in the art complex at 1300 W. 78th
Street. There will be live music playing as people are strolling about the building.
PLATFORM: Streetwear Marketplace
Midwest creators Donny & Dopest Dom who made a splash in 2020 and 2021 with their sneaker will showcase their talents
a of Cleveland streetwear viewing on Friday, Feb 18. Some local brands—primarily sneakers—will be showcased, including Prey For The Pray, Bouey, West Up, & Street Smart
. The venue is at 2202 Superior Ave. Click here
for more information.
Cleveland Power of Sport Summit
The Power of Sport Summit
is being held from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center
, 1375 E. 9th
St., second floor. The three-day event is presented by KeyBank and FirstEnergy nd aimed to promote racial equality, mental-health awareness, and other issues impacting the sports community. It features hands-on activities, speakers, and workshops to engage individuals during the summit. Click here
to register for this free event.
Family Open Studio
Art House
, 3119 Denison Ave. in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre, is hosting a workshop for Northeast Ohio families on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. This is a monthly event that promotes family bonding, and creativity through planned art projects. Free tickets can be obtained here
.
Fire and Ice
The Medina Ice Festival
, a four-day ice sculpture event, take place in Medina’s historic district from Friday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb. 21. Activities will take place in the town Square and features live carving of ice, the lighting of the Fire & Ice Tower, and opportunities to view the creations. More information can be found here
.
Sibling Revelry Anniversary Party
The Sibling Revelry Brewing
6th
Annual Anniversary Party for will be taking place at 12 p.m. at the Westlake location, 29305 Clemens Road, Westlake. The event will showcase the Westlake brewer’s original beers on tap as well as its 2022 Syble release: Old Forester Bourbon Barrel-aged Doppelbock
. The grand opening of the new Sibling Revelry kitchen will be revealed. More information can be found here
.
Frostville Farmers’ Market
The Frostville Farmers’ Market
at the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore produce and other goods that Cleveland area vendors have to offer.