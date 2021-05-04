Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for May 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
A bike ride and a cup of joe
This Thursday, May 6 DevahD Cycling
will host a morning “coffee bike ride” at 6 a.m. on Upper Edgewater Drive. Participants will be cycling between five to 10 miles, and are encouraged to bring a water bottle, gloves, and lights for their bikes. Coffee will be served afterwards. Click here
for more information and to register.
Celebrate Mother’s Day the right way
Bookhouse Brewing
,1526 W. 25th St., will host a Mother’s Day celebration this Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Patio yoga will take place, and new beer flavors will be available for purchase. Advanced registration is required. Click here
to learn more.
Fresh food fare
On Saturday, May 8, Coit Road Farmers Market
will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Homemade baked goods, locally grown produce, and freshly brewed coffee will be up for grabs. Not to mention, there will be cooking displays and plenty of samples for tasting. Click here
to learn more.
Calling all singles!
On Friday, May 14, FilterOff
will host an online speed dating event for local singles. Each participant will be set up on three dates, each lasting 90 seconds. Not to mention, your prospects will be matched to your preferences regarding height, age, and location. Click here
for more information and to register.
Yoga and the great outdoors
Outdoor Sunday yoga sessions will be held at Johnny Kilbane Park on West 75th
Street from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 16 and May 30. Attendees are encouraged to bring mats, sunscreen, and water bottles. Class sizes are limited to 15 people, so claim your spot while you can. Click here
to learn more.
Spring cleaning
On Saturday, May 21, Midtown Cleveland Inc.
will host its annual spring cleanup and beautification day from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Before cleanup begins, all participants will meet at the agora theater, 500 Euclid Ave. The day’s festivities include litter pickups and flower planting, as well as complimentary donuts and coffee. For more information and to register, click here
.
Keeping kids healthy
On Saturday, May 22, KidFitStrong
will host its annual fitness challenge in Cleveland. This event is designed for kids ages 12 and under to show off their athletic abilities. Featured events include a 10-stage obstacle course filled with jumping jacks, pushups, hurdles, and a 60-meter dash. For more information and to put your kid to the test, click here
.