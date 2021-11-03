Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for November 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
Late Harvest Festival
Everarbor, a Cleveland-based outdoor lifestyle company, will host its Late Harvest Festival as a closing celebration of the Autumnal Equinox on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 2617 Scranton Road in Tremont. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Scranton Road Ministries, a non-profit organization focused on representing and investing in Cleveland’s youth and families, and promoting community-based economic development. The event will feature an outdoor lifestyle fashion show, hands-on demonstrations from local professionals, live music, food vendors, and local specialty makers and establishments selling their goods. For more information, click here.
Getting into the holiday spirit
Attend the Fine Arts Association
’s holiday marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 38660 Mentor Ave., Willoughby. More than 20 vendors will be there, selling a variety of handmade items just in time for the holiday season. Children ages four and up can make their own gifts and dance students will perform throughout the day. For more information, click here
.
Pop-up shopping
Start your Christmas shopping early at California Closets Woodmere location, 28000 Chagrin Blvd., on Thursday, Nov. 11. Small bites and cozy cocktails will be served. Each attendee will have the chance to win a $5,000 Nordstrom gift card to fill their own closet. Click here to learn more and to claim your spot.
Gaming in CLE
Enjoy a day of retro games, tournaments, and cosplay at Wagner’s of Westlake
, 30855 Center Ridge Road, on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. 2021 marks the Cleveland Gaming Classic’s 10th
anniversary, and children under 10 have free admission! Click here
to learn more and claim your spot.
Meet me under the mistletoe (market)
The Middleburg Heights Community Center
will host its annual Christmas Mistletoe Market
on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., 16000 Bagley Road. More than 50 crafters will be there selling handmade gifts. You can also buy from local food vendors if holiday shopping makes you peckish! Click here
for more information and to claim your spot.
Therapy in art
On Sunday, Nov. 14, Front International
will host an art therapy workshop at Transformer Station, 1460 W. 49th
St. While there, participants will make a three0inch weaving out of fabric and yarn. Their creations can be keychains, wallets, necklaces, or anything else that gets regular use. Click here
for more information and to register.
All about the dark room
Calling all aspiring photographers! On Saturday, Nov. 14, Cleveland Print Room
will host an introductory print session from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The organization will primarily focus on safety procedures and explain how the facility works. Click here
to learn more and to register
Dream and do!
On Monday, Nov. 15 the Cleveland Public Library
will have its ninth annual Maker Faire
from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Great Lakes Science Center
, 601 Erieside Ave. This event is all about innovation and will display the mind-blowing inventions of our city’s creative thinkers. Attendees can enjoy hands-on demonstrations from NASA, STEM, TechCentral and more. There will also be a 7 p.m. showing of “Journey to Space” at the Dome Theater. Click here
to learn more and claim your pass.
(Christmas) shopping locally
Hometown Vendors’ 5th
Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 20. While there, you can buy handmade gifts from more than 40 crafters and vendors. Items for sale include wreaths, toys, knitted goods. and more. Click here
to learn more and to register.
Enjoy the beauty of the season
Starting Saturday, Nov. 20, the Cleveland Botanical Garden
will create an entire holiday wonderland filled with colorful plants, flowers, and festive trees. There will be countless candy covered gingerbread houses on display and family-oriented weekends through the entire month of December. With seasonal crafts, games and marshmallow-roasting, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Click here
to learn more.
Shop at the (holiday) market
Enjoy a day of holiday shopping, eating and entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the West Side Irish American Club
, 8559 Jennings Road, Olmsted Township, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kids aged 12 and under can make their own gifts or check out the children’s shop. For more information, click here
.