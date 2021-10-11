Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for October 2021
The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
Exploring character
Gallery 202
will have its latest exhibit, “Ceramics 21.” A woman-owned, Latinx gallery, the organization is committed to establishing equity in the Cleveland art community.
Celebrating fall
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Berea will host its annual Harvest Festival at Coe Lake
. Festivities include crafts, hay mazes, a pumpkin patch, and an evening fireworks show. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring bags for trick-or-treating. If interested in attending, click here
.
Getting started in real estate
Interested in becoming a real estate agent? Learn everything about the business on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 23715 Mercantile Road in Beachwood from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Industry leaders will share their experience and career advice. Click here
to learn more and claim your spot.
Women’s Group
On Sunday, Oct. 17, a networking event for female professionals will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees can chat, share resources, and build their networks. Food will be provided! Click here
to learn more.
Virtual speed dating
Calling all Cleveland singles! Filter Off
will host its monthly virtual speed dating event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Attendees can specify what they’re looking for in a partner by marking their preferred height, age, and location. For more information and to register, click here
.
A midweek mixer
KRCH Realty
will host a happy hour and networking event on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at BarNone Wine Cafe
in Shaker Heights. Real estate agents and people looking to get their license are encouraged to attend. Click here
to learn more.
Malloween
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Great Northern Mall
will host an indoor Halloween event from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Spooky festivities include face painting, food vendors, live entertainment, and a dog costume contest. While geared towards children ages 10 and under, anyone is welcome to attend. Click here
for more information.