Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for October 2021

Dana Shugrue | Monday, October 11, 2021
Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for October 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Exploring character
Gallery 202 will have its latest exhibit, “Ceramics 21.” A woman-owned, Latinx gallery, the organization is committed to establishing equity in the Cleveland art community.
 
Celebrating fall
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Berea will host its annual Harvest Festival at Coe Lake. Festivities include crafts, hay mazes, a pumpkin patch, and an evening fireworks show. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring bags for trick-or-treating. If interested in attending, click here.

Getting started in real estate
Interested in becoming a real estate agent? Learn everything about the business on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 23715 Mercantile Road in Beachwood from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Industry leaders will share their experience and career advice. Click here to learn more and claim your spot.

Women’s Group
On Sunday, Oct. 17, a networking event for female professionals will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees can chat, share resources, and build their networks. Food will be provided! Click here to learn more.

Virtual speed dating
Calling all Cleveland singles! Filter Off will host its monthly virtual speed dating event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Attendees can specify what they’re looking for in a partner by marking their preferred height, age, and location. For more information and to register, click here.

A midweek mixer
KRCH Realty will host a happy hour and networking event on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at BarNone Wine Cafe in Shaker Heights. Real estate agents and people looking to get their license are encouraged to attend. Click here to learn more.

Malloween
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Great Northern Mall will host an indoor Halloween event from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Spooky festivities include face painting, food vendors, live entertainment, and a dog costume contest. While geared towards children ages 10 and under, anyone is welcome to attend. Click here for more information.
 

Read more articles by Dana Shugrue.

Dana Shugrue is a recent graduate of John Carroll University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Communication with a concentration in digital media and minored in professional writing. Dana is currently a blog editor for Empowered & Poised, a start-up company that aims to empower young women through social, physical components, and a freelance writer for Contempo Communications and Civilis Consulting.

 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.